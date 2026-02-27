Dem Washington House majority leader apologizes for being ‘impaired’ during budget hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Democratic Washington state lawmaker has apologized after admitting that he showed up to a committee hearing after drinking alcohol following his somewhat slurred remarks during the proceeding.

Democratic state Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, the state House Majority leader, said it was a "serious mistake for many reasons" when he appeared at a House Appropriations Committee meeting Wednesday where he discussed the operating budget.

"I made a poor choice last night by drinking alcohol before we had finished our work for the day," Fitzgibbon explained in a statement to "The Jason Rantz Show," which first reported on the ordeal. "I am disappointed in myself and take responsibility for that poor choice. It won’t happen again, and I’m committed to completing my work this session without alcohol."

During the hearing, Fitzgibbon spoke about the budget and appeared to slur his words at times.

"I am grateful to all the members of this committee and all the members of the house for putting forward their ideas and putting forward that ... that ... the ... the operating budget that we put forward does not forget that the people we are working to represent, the people we are working to lift up and support ... don't always have a voice in this process," Fitzgibbon said, Fox Seattle reported.

In a statement to the news outlet, he said being impaired "was harmful to my work and to my co-workers," as well as embarrassing.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Fitzgibbon and the Washington State Republican Party.

State House Speaker Laurie Kinkins, also a Democrat, said that while Fitzgibbon failed to meet behavorial standards associated with his appearance at the hearing, he has "acknowledged that behavior is unacceptable and has apologized."

She said House Democratic leaders stand with Fitzgibbon as he takes steps to ensure his well-being.

It is unclear whether Fitzgibbon will face any disciplinary action.