Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Iran

Trump oversees US strikes on Iran from Mar-a-Lago, speaks with Netanyahu: WH

Trump spoke with Netanyahu by phone following overnight attacks, monitored situation from Florida

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
close
Retired Navy SEAL says Iran needs to fill their 'leadership vacuum' Video

Retired Navy SEAL says Iran needs to fill their 'leadership vacuum'

Former Navy Seal Jack Carr assesses the US attack on Iran, highlighting the administration's "maximum pressure campaign" and the lack of an "off-ramp" for Iran.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday, after launching joint attacks on Iran, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday morning. 

"President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar a Lago alongside members of his national security team," Leavitt posted to X on Saturday. "The President spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone." 

Trump announced in a Truth Social video message at 2:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time that the strikes had been launched, and addressed the Iranian people directly, telling them to "seize control of (their) destiny." 

Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stop to speak to the media as Trump departs on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Feb. 27, 2026 in Washington, DC.  (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Leavitt continued on X that Secretary of State Marco Rubio provided congressional notification to the "Gang of Eight," which is a bipartisan group of top congressional intelligence leaders, and that administration security leader continue to monitor the situation. 

IRAN FIRES MISSILES AT US BASES ACROSS MIDDLE EAST AFTER AMERICAN STRIKES ON NUCLEAR, IRGC SITES

"Prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the gang of eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members. The President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day.

Gang of Eight Democrats have rebuked the operation, including Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., who serves as the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. 

map showing Iran's regional strikes

This map shows the targets of Iran's retaliatory strikes. (Fox News)

"Everything I have heard from the administration before and after these strikes on Iran confirms this is a war of choice with no strategic endgame," Himes wrote in a statement. "As I expressed to Secretary Rubio when he briefed the Gang of Eight, military action in this region almost never ends well for the United States, and conflict with Iran can easily spiral and escalate in ways we cannot anticipate. It does not appear that Donald Trump has learned the lessons of history." 

GOP REP MASSIE JOINS DEMOCRATS IN OPPOSITION TO US IRAN STRIKES

Tensions have been flaring with Iran for months. The U.S. launched a series of strikes on that nation's nuclear program in June, before returning to the table for negotiations over the program. 

In the lead-up to Saturday's strikes, Trump had warned that the regime needed to fully dismantle its nuclear infrastructure or face consequences.

Netanyahu on phone with Trump

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Avi Ohayon / GPO)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

Trump celebrated in his video message early Saturday morning directed at Iranians that the "hour of your freedom is at hand."

"Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take," Trump said. "This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a President who is giving you what you want."

Related Article

JONATHAN TURLEY: Trump strikes Iran — precedent and history are on his side
JONATHAN TURLEY: Trump strikes Iran — precedent and history are on his side

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue