Trump oversees US strikes on Iran from Mar-a-Lago, speaks with Netanyahu: WH

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday, after launching joint attacks on Iran, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday morning.

"President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar a Lago alongside members of his national security team," Leavitt posted to X on Saturday. "The President spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone."

Trump announced in a Truth Social video message at 2:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time that the strikes had been launched, and addressed the Iranian people directly, telling them to "seize control of (their) destiny."

Leavitt continued on X that Secretary of State Marco Rubio provided congressional notification to the "Gang of Eight," which is a bipartisan group of top congressional intelligence leaders, and that administration security leader continue to monitor the situation.

IRAN FIRES MISSILES AT US BASES ACROSS MIDDLE EAST AFTER AMERICAN STRIKES ON NUCLEAR, IRGC SITES

"Prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the gang of eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members. The President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day.

Gang of Eight Democrats have rebuked the operation, including Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., who serves as the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

"Everything I have heard from the administration before and after these strikes on Iran confirms this is a war of choice with no strategic endgame," Himes wrote in a statement. "As I expressed to Secretary Rubio when he briefed the Gang of Eight, military action in this region almost never ends well for the United States, and conflict with Iran can easily spiral and escalate in ways we cannot anticipate. It does not appear that Donald Trump has learned the lessons of history."

GOP REP MASSIE JOINS DEMOCRATS IN OPPOSITION TO US IRAN STRIKES

Tensions have been flaring with Iran for months. The U.S. launched a series of strikes on that nation's nuclear program in June, before returning to the table for negotiations over the program.

In the lead-up to Saturday's strikes, Trump had warned that the regime needed to fully dismantle its nuclear infrastructure or face consequences.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump celebrated in his video message early Saturday morning directed at Iranians that the "hour of your freedom is at hand."

"Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take," Trump said. "This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a President who is giving you what you want."