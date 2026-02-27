Expand / Collapse search
ICE blasts Washington mayor over directive restricting immigration enforcement

Cassie Franklin's policy restricts federal agents from entering non-public city areas without warrants

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) accused Everett, Wash., Mayor Cassie Franklin of escalating tensions with federal authorities after she issued a directive limiting immigration enforcement in the city.

Franklin issued a mayoral directive this week establishing citywide protocols for staff, including law enforcement, that restrict federal immigration agents from entering non-public areas of city buildings without a judicial warrant.

"We’ve heard directly from residents who are afraid to leave their houses because of the concerning immigration activity happening locally and across our country. It’s heartbreaking to see the impacts on Everett families and businesses," Franklin said in a statement. "With this directive, we are setting clear protocols, protecting access to services and reinforcing our commitment to serving the entire community."

ICE blasted the directive Friday, writing on X that it "escalates tension and directs city law enforcement to intervene with ICE operations at their own discretion," thereby "putting everyone at greater risk."

Everett Municipal Building in Everett, Washington.

Mayor Cassie Franklin said her new citywide immigration enforcement protocols are intended to protect residents and ensure access to services, while ICE accused her of escalating tensions with federal authorities. (Google Maps)

ICE said Franklin was directing city workers to "impede ICE operations and expose the location of ICE officers and agents."

"Working AGAINST ICE forces federal teams into the community searching for criminal illegal aliens released from local jails — INCREASING THE FEDERAL PRESENCE," the agency said. "Working with ICE reduces the federal presence."

"If Mayor Franklin wanted to protect the people she claims to serve, she’d empower the city police with an ICE 287g partnership — instead she serves criminal illegal aliens," ICE added.

DHS, WHITE HOUSE MOCK CHICAGO'S LAWSUIT OVER ICE: 'MIRACULOUSLY REDISCOVERED THE 10TH AMENDMENT'

Ice agent

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement blasted Everett’s mayor after she issued a directive restricting federal agents from accessing non-public areas of city facilities without a warrant.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

During a city council meeting where she announced the policy, Franklin said "federal immigration enforcement is causing real fear for Everett residents."

"It's been heartbreaking to see the racial profiling that's having an impact on Everett families and businesses," she said. "We know there are kids staying home from school, people not going to work or people not going about their day, dining out, or shopping for essentials."

The mayor’s directive covers four main areas, including restricting federal immigration agents from accessing non-public areas of city facilities without a warrant, requiring immediate reporting of enforcement activity on city property, and mandating clear signage to enforce access limits.

BLOCKING ICE COOPERATION FUELED MINNESOTA UNREST, OFFICIALS WARN AS VIRGINIA REVERSES COURSE

Everett, Washington

Everett, Wash., Mayor Cassie Franklin said her new directive is aimed at protecting residents amid heightened immigration enforcement activity. (iStock)

It also calls for an internal policy review and staff training, including the creation of an Interdepartmental Response Team and updated immigration enforcement protocols to ensure compliance with state law.

Franklin directed city staff to expand partnerships with community leaders, advocacy groups and regional governments to coordinate responses to immigration enforcement, while promoting immigrant-owned businesses and providing workplace protections and "know your rights" resources.

The mayor also reaffirmed a commitment to "Constitutional policing and best practices," stating that the police department will comply with state law barring participation in civil immigration enforcement. The directive outlines protocols for documenting interactions with federal officials, reviewing records requests and strengthening privacy safeguards and technology audits.

Everett, Washington

Everett, Wash., Mayor Cassie Franklin issued a directive limiting federal immigration enforcement in city facilities. (iStock)

"We want everyone in the city of Everett to feel safe calling 911 when they need help, and to know that Everett Police will not ask about your immigration status," Franklin said during the council meeting. "I also expect our officers to intervene if it's safe to do so to protect our residents when they witness federal officers using unnecessary force."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mayor Franklin’s office and ICE for comment.

