Ivanka Trump hits back at critics who say she has it easy, jokes she has the 'hardest job in the world'

It isn’t easy being Ivanka.

Or at least that’s what the first daughter told the audience at the 134th annual Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner on Saturday night.

Trump was filling in for her father as one of the speakers at the Renaissance Washington Hotel at the exclusive event when she jokingly took aim at those who have said she has it easy on account of her famous last name.

“The press seems to think it’s ironic that I, born of great privilege, think people want to work for what they are given,” she said, according to NPR.

“As if being Donald Trump’s daughter isn’t the hardest job in the world.”

The first daughter also explained President Trump asked her to step in for her, before working in a political shot.

"This isn't a joke," she said. In offering her father's regrets for not attending, she said, "The opportunity to poke fun at the media is not something he passes up lightly."

For her dad, she said, "every day is a gridiron dinner."

Then, after telling the audience she did not have time to prepare any jokes for the event, Ivanka said: “So I figured the funniest thing I could do was read excerpts from the Green New Deal.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana were also among the speakers at the dinner.

Other administration officials attending the dinner included Ivanka Trump's husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner; presidential Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway; acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Also on hand were Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Sen. Cruz of Texas and Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts of Kansas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.