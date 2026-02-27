Biden accuses Trump of erasing history and squandering US leadership role on global stage: 'Dark days'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden on Friday accused President Donald Trump of attempting to "erase the truth" and squandering the United States’ role as the leader of the world.

"It's not just my record Trump's trying to erase," Biden told South Carolina Democrats, while talking about the president's efforts to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.

"He's trying to erase fairness, equity, history, the truth," he continued, citing incidents in which information about slavery has been removed or altered from museums and national parks since Trump took office.

"Great nations don't bury the truth, Biden balked. "They face it. This is a great nation."

Last summer, Trump wrote that "The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future."

He also ordered a review of the Smithsonian to make sure its exhibits align with celebrating "American exceptionalism."

Biden — the guest of honor at Friday's "thank you" event organized by state Dems who helped resuscitate his presidential campaign six years ago — claimed the U.S. is currently living in "dark days."

LIZ PEEK: AMERICA EXPECTED ONE THING FROM TRUMP’S STATE OF THE UNION. IT GOT ANOTHER

"Our future is literally on the line," he said. "We have to be unapologetic about fighting for our country."

Biden also issued a warning about the upcoming midterms, claiming that Trump is "trying to steal the election because he knows he can't win your vote, so he’s going to do everything he can to prevent you from wanting to vote. … Mark my words. I hope I’m wrong."

He said the more that voters see of Trump, the "less they like him."

SPEECHWRITERS SPLIT AFTER TRUMP’S RECORD-BREAKING SOTU: ‘LIVING IN HIS OWN REALITY’ VS. ‘RESOUNDING SPEECH’

"They don't like that he's raising health care costs, fighting against the Affordable Care Act, and they sure as hell don't like what they saw in Minnesota: Mass ICE agents pulling people out of their homes and literally murdering two people in the street," he swiped.

Biden, 83, added, "They don't believe the president should be king or dictator."

He said because of this, Democrats are winning in places "you’d never expect."

BIDEN TO HEADLINE NATIONAL BAR ASSN GALA DESPITE SON HUNTER’S DISBARMENT, ALONG WITH CROCKETT, TISH JAMES

"So, we have reason to be hopeful, because time and again throughout history, in the moments of great crisis, Americans have summoned the better angels of our nature and brought our country back from the abyss."

Biden also predicted that Democrats would take back both the Senate and House of Representatives in November.

Biden boasted that he knew more heads of state than any other president in history, adding, "Americans knew they had a president who believed in, respected and followed the Constitution."

Citing a Pew Research Poll that he said showed a "dramatic drop in our reputation around the world," he claimed, "We're no longer the way we were."

He added if the U.S. doesn’t lead the world, it could be Russia or China that does.

Biden also blasted Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday for what he left out.

"The guy talks for almost two hours but never mentioned the anniversary of Putin invading Ukraine," Biden admonished. "Never once."

He also noted that the president didn’t mention Renee Good or Alex Pretti, the Americans who were killed by ICE agents earlier this year in Minneapolis, "or offer even a word of solace to their families."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He doesn't offer a word of support, even recognition to Epstein's victims sitting in front of him during the entire time," Biden said, mentioning the Jeffrey Epstein survivors who were in the audience for the speech. "He never acknowledged them."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.