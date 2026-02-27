WATCH: Dem lawmaker makes surprising admission about border as others trash Trump's SOTU 'lies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats in the House and the Senate on Capitol Hill clapped back with criticisms about President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, calling him out for "lies" and suggesting the president isn't winning the way Trump says he is.

Some Democrats, like Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., argued that Trump's move to blame former President Joe Biden for the current affordability issues Americans are facing is expired, while Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said he had to up-and-leave the president's address because he was talking about making America healthier, describing the claim as a "lie."

Markey wasn't the only Capitol Hill Democrat to accuse Trump of lying during his State of the Union speech, with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., using the same attack line.

"I don't want to respond to all of Dr. Trump's lies," Booker said when asked about Trump's address to the nation.

But, in the process of discussing Trump's approach to immigration, Blumenthal did admit "that the border is more secure." That comment, however, was quickly followed up with a criticism about how Trump is doing just that.

"I've long favored border security. I'm pleased that the border is more secure," Blumenthal said when asked about his reaction to parts of Trump's speech. "Some of the tactics used within the country, I think, are really regrettable and inhumane. And that's why I think there needs to be reforms that stop the violations of law and constitutional rights."

ICE enforcement appeared to be a sticking point for Omar as well.

BACKLASH GROWS AFTER CLINTON-APPOINTED JUDGE FREES MIGRANTS OVER ICE AGENT MASKING

"It happens all the time when a president is lying and clearly forgets that his administration killed two of my constituents," she told Fox News Digital when asked about some of the interruptions that took place during the State of the Union. "It is important for the reminder to be there."

When asked about her stance on defunding ICE, Omar said, she "look[ed] forward" to doing it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"At this moment, actually accountability and for people to go to jail for the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti," Omar responded when asked what it would take for her to fund ICE and end the current partial government shutdown impacting workers.