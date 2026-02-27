Expand / Collapse search
State of the Union

WATCH: Dem lawmaker makes surprising admission about border as others trash Trump's SOTU 'lies'

'I'm pleased that the border is more secure,' admitted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., after the State of the Union

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
WATCH: Several Cap Hill Dems slam Trump's 'lies' during SOTU, offer other criticism

WATCH: Several Cap Hill Dems slam Trump's 'lies' during SOTU, offer other criticism

Multiple Dems on Capitol Hill said Trump lied during his State of the Union, and slammed him for continuing to blame Biden for the economy, among other issues they had with his speech. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

Democrats in the House and the Senate on Capitol Hill clapped back with criticisms about President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, calling him out for "lies" and suggesting the president isn't winning the way Trump says he is. 

Some Democrats, like Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., argued that Trump's move to blame former President Joe Biden for the current affordability issues Americans are facing is expired, while Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said he had to up-and-leave the president's address because he was talking about making America healthier, describing the claim as a "lie." 

Markey wasn't the only Capitol Hill Democrat to accuse Trump of lying during his State of the Union speech, with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., using the same attack line.

"I don't want to respond to all of Dr. Trump's lies," Booker said when asked about Trump's address to the nation.

Democratic Senators who accused Trump of lying during the State of the Union

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., (left) Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., (center) and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. (Getty Images)

But, in the process of discussing Trump's approach to immigration, Blumenthal did admit "that the border is more secure." That comment, however, was quickly followed up with a criticism about how Trump is doing just that.

"I've long favored border security. I'm pleased that the border is more secure," Blumenthal said when asked about his reaction to parts of Trump's speech. "Some of the tactics used within the country, I think, are really regrettable and inhumane. And that's why I think there needs to be reforms that stop the violations of law and constitutional rights."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., admitted to Fox News digital that the border is "more secure," after President Trump touted as much during his State of the Union address.  (Getty Images )

ICE enforcement appeared to be a sticking point for Omar as well. 

BACKLASH GROWS AFTER CLINTON-APPOINTED JUDGE FREES MIGRANTS OVER ICE AGENT MASKING

"It happens all the time when a president is lying and clearly forgets that his administration killed two of my constituents," she told Fox News Digital when asked about some of the interruptions that took place during the State of the Union. "It is important for the reminder to be there."

When asked about her stance on defunding ICE, Omar said, she "look[ed] forward" to doing it. 

Ilhan Omar, left, pictured along an ICE agent, right.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, pictured along an ICE agent, right. Omar said she plans to vote against bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security over its immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota.  (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images; Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"At this moment, actually accountability and for people to go to jail for the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti," Omar responded when asked what it would take for her to fund ICE and end the current partial government shutdown impacting workers.  

