Election Day 2 days away: Trump, Biden barnstorm swing states

It's crunch time for President Trump and his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, as the two candidates enter the final 48 hours until Election Day.

Trump will continue his campaigning blitz across the country Sunday, heading to five crucial states where he is either trailing or nearly tied in the polls: Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Meanwhile, Biden is headed to Pennsylvania, a key state in order for Democrats to win the White House.

The latest polling by RealClearPolitics shows Biden continuing to hold a 7- percentage-point lead nationally over Trump.

Trump on Sunday expressed confidence in winning a second term, saying his polling numbers are looking "very good all over" and that Biden is "already beginning to pull out of certain states."

An aggregate of polls on RealClearPolitics showed the president with a 0.4-percentage-point lead in Iowa, one he will be looking to expand when he visits the state Sunday afternoon.

However, it is still an uphill battle for Trump in the state, where he will be making his first appearance of the day: Michigan. Trump trails his opponent by an average of 7 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics. The president will be pushing his record on the economy and jobs in the state.

"When I originally became your all time favorite President, the Great State of Michigan was hemorrhaging car companies and jobs. Plants were closing and moving to Mexico, and other places. No new plants for decades. I stopped the moves, & now many plants are and have been built," Trump tweeted Sunday. "The place was a mess and would have lost much more business if I hadn’t come along. Many new plants are starting. Foreign countries and companies now treat the USA, and Michigan, with respect. Big jobs plans. Please remember this when you go to cast your very important vote!"

But it isn't just the economy that voters are focused on. It's also the coronavirus pandemic, which has now infected more than 9.1 million Americans and killed more than 230,000 Americans, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A new Fox News poll found that just 5% of voters believe the pandemic is completely under control while 51% of voters say not at all. Sixty-one percent believe that limiting the spread of the virus should be the top priority of the next president and 52% of voters polled have more trust in Biden to lead the country through the pandemic.

According to the U.S. Elections Project, more than 92 million people across the country have cast votes early, either in person or by mail. Early voting wrapped up in Georgia on Saturday, where more than 3.8 million people have already cast ballots.

Another state where early voting is set to wrap up Sunday is Florida, where more than 8.3 million early votes have already been cast. Biden leads in the Sunshine State by 1.7 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics. Democrats are looking to keep up voter enthusiasm in the state with a "Souls to the Polls" event, aimed at boosting turnout among Black voters.

There are also allegations of mail-in ballots piling up in at least one post office distribution center in Miami. Florida House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee tweeted an undated video allegedly showing piles of mail bins full of undelivered mail. The postal service is aware of the video and the inspector general has started an investigation into the matter.

Biden is also focused on keeping his lead in Pennsylvania, which has narrowed to about 4 percentage points as the former vice president has flip-flopped his stance on fracking, an area where Trump has been attacking Biden hard.

"He goes for a year 'there will be no fracking,' then he comes to Pennsylvania. Listen, we have a million jobs for fracking, we've got $2 gasoline," Trump said at a rally in Reading, Pa., on Saturday. "He's like 'let me just change my [position]' and he's never questioned about it from the fake news."

Trump has argued the "only way" he could lose Pennsylvania is through an extension allowing ballots to be counted through Nov. 6, which was supported in a Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday despite Republican objections.

Biden will be holding two events in Philadelphia, a city that has been rocked by civil unrest in the wake of the police-involved shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. He will also look to hold his lead in North Carolina, where the counting of ballots has also been extended.

According to Fox News' 2020 Battleground Power Rankings, Biden leads with at least 249 Electoral College votes expected to be secured, compared with 180 Electoral College votes for Trump.