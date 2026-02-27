Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

House Of Representatives

Bill Clinton says Trump 'never said anything' to suggest he was involved with Epstein: Comer

A committee Democrat fired back, saying Chairman Comer's account was not 'a complete, accurate description'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
James Comer reveals what Bill Clinton said about Trump, Epstein Video

James Comer reveals what Bill Clinton said about Trump, Epstein

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer briefly updated reporters about the hours-long deposition of former President Bill Clinton for the committee's Jeffrey Epstein probe.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton suggested he could not recall President Donald Trump ever implicating himself in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, one of the Republicans deposing him said Friday.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., briefly updated reporters during Clinton's deposition in the panel's Epstein probe. The deposition began a little after 11 a.m. and is expected to continue into early Friday evening.

"I know there's a lot of obsession about President Trump from the media, a lot of curiosity about President Trump from media. I want to make a statement because they'll probably not mention this when they come out here," Comer said, referring to Democrats on the committee.

He said the panel's top Democrat, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., asked Clinton if Trump should be called before the committee like he was.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

President Donald Trump's connection to Jeffrey Epstein has been the subject of partisan debate in the House. (Getty Images)

"That's for you to decide," Clinton said, according to Comer.

"The president went on to say that the president, Trump, ‘has never said anything to me to make me think he was involved,’ and he meant with Epstein," Comer said. "I thought that was an interesting thing that President Clinton said."

His deposition, and that of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before him, are taking place in the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Westchester County, N.Y.

The Clintons have claimed the New York City suburb as their permanent residence since leaving the White House in early 2000.

Democrats who emerged from the performing arts center minutes later to update reporters signaled they did not agree with Comer's account but would not go into details on their own.

Garcia suggested there was an agreement between all parties not to discuss details of the deposition as it was happening.

NANCY MACE SAYS 'UNHINGED' HILLARY CLINTON ERUPTED DURING CLOSED-DOOR EPSTEIN DEPOSITION

House Democrats in Chappaqua, New York

Democrats speak to members of the media outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I think the best response with that is for you to view the complete record what actually he said, which, look, we're not going to disclose what was said because that's not in the rules. But Republicans keep breaking the rules," the California Democrat told reporters.

"President Clinton did bring up some additional information about discussions with President Trump. I think that the way Chairman Comer described it, I don't think it's a complete, accurate description of what actually was said. 

"So, let's release the full transcript, and you can all get a full record of what actually was said, which brings up some very important new questions about comments that President Trump has actually said in the past."

Trump has been a main topic in the increasingly partisan divide in the House Oversight Committee's probe.

Democrats have accused the GOP side of covering up for Trump at the expense of Epstein's victims, while Republicans have accused Democrats of using the pedophile and his heinous crimes as a tool for attacking the commander in chief.

Trump told reporters Friday when asked about Clinton, "I don't like seeing him deposed."

The deposition is ongoing behind closed doors, but the committee is expected to release a video and transcript of the entire sit-down within days of its conclusion. The same is true for Hillary Clinton's deposition, the video for which could be released as early as this weekend.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President George W. Bush attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The only portion of Clinton's testimony that is public so far is his opening statement in which he denied knowing anything about Epstein's crimes.

"Now, let me say what you're going to hear from me. First, I had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing. No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that, at the end of the day, matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos," Clinton said, according to his prepared opening remarks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know what I saw and, more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did and, more importantly, what I didn't do. I saw nothing and I did nothing wrong."

Neither Trump nor Clinton have been implicated in any wrongdoing associated with Epstein or his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Related Article

Bill Clinton comes out swinging against Comer for rejecting public Epstein hearing: 'Stop the games'
Bill Clinton comes out swinging against Comer for rejecting public Epstein hearing: 'Stop the games'

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue