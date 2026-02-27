Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump 'not happy' with Iran talks, hasn't made 'final decision' on US strikes

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Peter Doocy , Morgan Phillips Fox News
President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he is "not happy" with the way Iran is negotiating.

"I'm not happy with the fact that they're not willing to give us what we have to have. So I'm not thrilled with that. We'll see what happens, we're talking later. We'll have some additional talks today. But, no, I'm not happy with the way they're going," Trump said.

The president also told reporters that he had yet to make a final decision on striking Iran, something that many have speculated could occur in the near future.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

