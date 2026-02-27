Expand / Collapse search
Campus Radicals Newsletter: Anti-ICE curriculum in geography class, trans kindergarten teacher sparks outrage

Students in Ohio and Minnesota were exposed to anti-ICE messaging this week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Anti-ICE signs

Protesters gather at 45th and Lamar in Austin, Texas, on January 8, 2026, to rally against ICE following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. (Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

'BIASED LESSON': Minnesota middle school teaches eighth graders ICE 'harassed' migrants in geography class curriculum

FAITH FURY: Pro-abortion Notre Dame professor withdraws from institute role after fierce criticism from bishops, cardinals

SPEECH PENALIZED: Canadian school trustee hit with $750K penalty after tribunal rules against his trans-policy posts

Protesters gather, some holding signs, before marching together through downtown.

Iowa City residents gather Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Pentacrest to protest the killing of a Minnesota woman by an ICE agent. (Jessica Rish/Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

CROSSING LINES: Ohio school counselor's ‘You can't love God and ICE’ sign stirs controversy

'SEXUAL FETISH': Trans kindergarten teacher identifying as ‘wolf’ fired after parents raise complaints

POLITICAL RANT: NC college fires instructor who was running for office after rant on Charlie Kirk, Trump

This article was written by Fox News staff.

