Rubio designates Iran over wrongful detentions, urges Americans to leave country 'immediately'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday designated Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention, calling for Americans currently in Iran to "leave immediately."

"When the Iranian regime seized power 47 years ago, Ayatollah Khomeini consolidated his control of power by endorsing the hostage taking of U.S. embassy staff," Rubio wrote in a news statement. "For decades, Iran has continued to cruelly detain innocent Americans, as well as citizens of other nations, to use as political leverage against other states. This abhorrent practice must end.

"President Trump issued an Executive Order to Protect U.S. Nationals from Wrongful Detention Abroad last fall and Congress subsequently enacted the Countering Wrongful Detention Act of 2025, authorizing the Department to designate Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention," he added.

Rubio said if Iran does not stop, the U.S. will be forced to consider "additional measures," including a potential geographic travel restriction on the use of U.S. passports to, through, or from Iran.

"The Iranian regime must stop taking hostages and release all Americans unjustly detained in Iran, steps that could end this designation and associated actions. We encourage it to do so," he continued. "No American should travel to Iran for any reason. We reiterate our call for Americans who are currently in Iran to leave immediately."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.