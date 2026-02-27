Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Iran

Rubio designates Iran over wrongful detentions, urges Americans to leave country 'immediately'

Rubio says Iranian regime release all Americans 'unjustly detained'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Trump says he is ‘not happy’ with progress on Iran talks Video

Trump says he is ‘not happy’ with progress on Iran talks

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin explains why there are ‘a lot of clues’ to suggest President Donald Trump has made up his mind about tensions with Iran on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday designated Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention, calling for Americans currently in Iran to "leave immediately."

"When the Iranian regime seized power 47 years ago, Ayatollah Khomeini consolidated his control of power by endorsing the hostage taking of U.S. embassy staff," Rubio wrote in a news statement. "For decades, Iran has continued to cruelly detain innocent Americans, as well as citizens of other nations, to use as political leverage against other states. This abhorrent practice must end.

"President Trump issued an Executive Order to Protect U.S. Nationals from Wrongful Detention Abroad last fall and Congress subsequently enacted the Countering Wrongful Detention Act of 2025, authorizing the Department to designate Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention," he added.

marco rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Friday, asked for Americans currently in Iran "to leave immediately." (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rubio said if Iran does not stop, the U.S. will be forced to consider "additional measures," including a potential geographic travel restriction on the use of U.S. passports to, through, or from Iran.

"The Iranian regime must stop taking hostages and release all Americans unjustly detained in Iran, steps that could end this designation and associated actions. We encourage it to do so," he continued. "No American should travel to Iran for any reason. We reiterate our call for Americans who are currently in Iran to leave immediately."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue