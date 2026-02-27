GOP Rep Nancy Mace introduces 'Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has introduced a bill to authorize the death penalty as a potential punishment for the sexual abuse of children.

"We have zero mercy for child rapists. Those who prey on our most vulnerable deserve the harshest consequence we can deliver," Mace said in a statement.

The proposal is aptly called the "Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act."

"No predator should be allowed to walk away from the most unthinkable crimes against children," Mace noted.

"This bill is simple. Rape a child and you don't get a second chance, you get the death penalty. We will never apologize for protecting America’s children," Mace added.

The bill would put capital punishment on the table as an option to punish those who sexually abuse children.

"INTRODUCING: The Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act to amend Title 18 to authorize the death penalty for aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact offenses against children. It will also amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) to authorize the death penalty for the rape of a child," she said in a post on X.

"We've spent months fighting to expose Jeffrey Epstein's network of powerful predators. We've demanded accountability and pushed for transparency. Now we're making sure anyone who rapes a child faces the ultimate consequence," she noted.

Mace has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2021.

She is one of the candidates currently running in the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary.