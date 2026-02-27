Expand / Collapse search
GOP Rep Nancy Mace introduces 'Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act'

'Those who prey on our most vulnerable deserve the harshest consequence we can deliver,' Rep Nancy Mace asserted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has introduced a bill to authorize the death penalty as a potential punishment for the sexual abuse of children.

"We have zero mercy for child rapists. Those who prey on our most vulnerable deserve the harshest consequence we can deliver," Mace said in a statement.

The proposal is aptly called the "Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act."

Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announces she will run for South Carolina governor during a press conference at the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, on Aug. 4, 2025. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"No predator should be allowed to walk away from the most unthinkable crimes against children," Mace noted. 

"This bill is simple. Rape a child and you don't get a second chance, you get the death penalty. We will never apologize for protecting America’s children," Mace added.

The bill would put capital punishment on the table as an option to punish those who sexually abuse children.

REP NANCY MACE SLAPS DOWN EARLY RETIREMENT RUMOR: ‘BIG FAT NO FROM ME’

Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., attends the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"INTRODUCING: The Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act to amend Title 18 to authorize the death penalty for aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact offenses against children. It will also amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) to authorize the death penalty for the rape of a child," she said in a post on X.

"We've spent months fighting to expose Jeffrey Epstein's network of powerful predators. We've demanded accountability and pushed for transparency. Now we're making sure anyone who rapes a child faces the ultimate consequence," she noted.

Mace has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2021. 

NANCY MACE CLAIMS NANCY PELOSI ‘WAS A MORE EFFECTIVE HOUSE SPEAKER THAN ANY REPUBLICAN THIS CENTURY’

Nancy Mace says Epstein survivors are giving a ‘voice to the voiceless’ Video

She is one of the candidates currently running in the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary.

