Election 2020 polls show Biden leading Trump in key battleground states, Florida a tossup

Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to do well in polls in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Florida, although the last state remains a tossup.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday has Biden leading President Trump by six points in Arizona, three in Florida, six in Pennsylvania and 11 in Wisconsin. The margin of error is 3.2 points for Florida.

TRUMP, ERNST TAKE LEADS OVER DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGERS IN IOWA POLL

A CNN poll released Saturday also contained seemingly good news for Biden. He led Trump by four points in Arizona (within the margin of error), eight points in Wisconsin and six points in North Carolina.

The New York Times/Siena College poll also found that individuals who didn't vote in 2016 but plan to vote in 2020 are much more likely to support Biden.

THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION COMES DOWN TO THESE 9 STATES

Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina went for Trump in 2016, some by a razor-thin margin. They'll be key to a Trump victory in 2020.

With 29 electoral votes up for grabs, Florida is the largest of the traditional battleground states. During a recent stop in the Sunshine State, Biden highlighted to supporters that “here in Florida you can determine the outcome of this election. We win Florida and it’s all over.”

Neither Trump nor Biden have been able to significantly increase their support in Florida since September, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday that shows Trump slightly ahead in the state. Trump has 50% support among likely voters compared to Biden's 48%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump will hold a late-night rally in Miami on Sunday.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.