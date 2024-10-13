Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Early voting begins in Georgia, Utah

46 states, Washington, DC, have begun 2024 election process

By Anders Hagstrom , Rémy Numa Fox News
Published
Georgia and Utah began early voting on Tuesday, joining the vast majority of states that have already kicked off the 2024 election.

With the two new entries, 46 states and Washington, D.C., have begun some form of early voting. Here's how to send your ballot.

Georgia is one of the most competitive states this cycle

Georgia has voted Republican in all but two elections in the last four decades. The first was former President Clinton’s landslide win in 1992, and the second was 2020, when President Biden brought the state back to the Democrats by 11,779 votes.

A win for either candidate here would make their path to victory easier. The Peach State has 16 electoral votes on offer, and with recent polls showing a tight race, it’s ranked "Toss Up" on the Fox News Power Rankings.

Early voting map

Dozens of states now offer early voting. (Fox News Digital)

Democrats do well in metro Atlanta, home to more than half the state’s population, and particularly its densest counties, Fulton and DeKalb. There is a higher concentration of Black and college voters there.

The surrounding suburban areas also help Democrats run up the vote, but the further out you go, the more competitive the counties become. Cobb County (Biden +14) and Fayette County (Trump +7) are great examples, just north and south of Atlanta.

Republicans win big with rural voters, who can be found just about everywhere else. The GOP won all but 30 counties in the last election, with many of the largest victories in the sparse northwest and southeast regions.

voting sign in Cobb County

A sign showing the way for voters stands outside a Cobb County voting building during the first day of early voting, Oct. 17, 2022, in Marietta, Georgia. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

How to vote in Georgia

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Georgia.

Voting by mail

Georgia began absentee voting Tuesday. Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. State officials must receive a ballot request by Oct. 25, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Georgia offers early voting beginning Oct. 15 and running through Nov. 1.

Voter registration

The deadline for registering to vote in Georgia was Oct. 7.

How to vote in Utah

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Utah.

Voting by mail

Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot in Utah. State officials will proactively send ballots to eligible voters beginning Oct. 15 through Oct. 29, and those ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4 if sent by mail or delivered in person to state officials by Nov. 5.

Fifteen states are starting or expanding their early voting programs this week.

Fifteen states are starting or expanding their early voting programs this week. (Fox News Digital)

Early in-person voting

Utah offers early in-person voting, but the start dates vary by location. Check the state's website for more information.

Voter registration

Utah residents can register to vote online or by mail through Oct. 25. They can also register in person during early voting, Oct. 22 through Nov. 1, and on Election Day.

