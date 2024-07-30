Michael Moore warns Kamala Harris to not go ‘centrist’

Liberal filmmaker and activist Michael Moore warned Vice President Kamala Harris against taking more "centrist" positions, arguing Democrats are "pros at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory" during Monday's episode of his Rumble podcast.

"If the candidate, Kamala Harris, suddenly starts taking ‘centrist’ positions in order to not offend anyone — yet in doing so she ends up offending everyone, i.e., the MAJORITY of Americans who are liberal, Left and progressive women, People of Color, young people, and the working class. That is not going to happen," he said.

Moore also said he was "overjoyed" by Harris’s campaign and applauded President Biden for ending his re-election bid, describing the president's campaign as the "cruelest form of elder abuse" he’d ever witnessed, Mediaite reported.

Moore also said that if the Harris campaign continues Biden’s policy of support for Israel, then Democrats will lose a key swing state like Michigan and in turn lose the election.

"I think one way to fix things in Michigan would be for Vice President Harris and her running mate to make a major announcement in Detroit, on a stage with numerous area Arab Americans, Muslims, and leaders of a wide-ranging coalition of Jewish peace groups, to offer her action plan as to what she and Biden can do now to keep their initial promise to [Benjamin] Netanyahu — that if he uses American tax dollars or weapons to violate international law and human rights, such ‘assistance’ will be withheld," Moore told his podcast listeners.

Before Biden dropped out of the race, Moore was adamant that Biden was not capable of being re-elected, in large part because he "lost the Arab American vote in Michigan." Moore, a Michigan native, encouraged Biden to listen to voters and argued that the president was essentially guaranteeing a large group of Democrats would stay home on election day.

About 100,000 Democrats voted "uncommitted" in the Michigan primary in April due to anger at Biden over his Middle East policies. The state has a high Arab-American population.

"The Dems are pros at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," Moore said. "So, as I see it, that’s the only way we can lose. If too many people sense it’s the same old political hoo-ha, the Democratic vote will be seriously depressed, millions will stay stuck in their despair, and all of this may lead to a Trump victory."

Moore memorably predicted Trump's victory in 2016 when nearly all political experts were confident that Hillary Clinton would be elected.

