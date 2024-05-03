Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar indicted by DOJ on conspiracy and bribery charges

The Department of Justice indicted Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas on conspiracy and bribery charges Friday.

Cuellar's wife has also been indicted in an investigation connected $600,000 in bribes they accepted from an Azerbaijan-based energy company and a bank in Mexico to advance the former Soviet republic's interests in the U.S.

Federal law enforcement raided Cuellar's house and office in 2022 as part of an investigation into a group of U.S. businessmen, and their ties to the country. The representative and his office agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Cuellar released a statement on Friday following reports of the upcoming indictment, declaring both himself and his wife as innocent without specifying the charges.

"I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations," wrote Cuellar. "Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of Texas."

The Texas representative specifically defended his wife and her qualifications, once again without specifying the nature of the indictments.

"Imelda and I have been married 32 years. On top of being an amazing wife and mother, she's an accomplished businesswoman with two degrees. She spent her career working with banking, tax, and consulting. The allegation that she is anything but qualified and hard working is both wrong and offensive," he wrote.

Cuellar previously served as a co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.