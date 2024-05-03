Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar indicted by DOJ on conspiracy and bribery charges

The indictments are related to a 2022 investigation into US businessmen and their relationship with the nation of Azerbaijan

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram , Kelly Phares , Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published | Updated
The Department of Justice indicted Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas on conspiracy and bribery charges Friday. 

Cuellar's wife has also been indicted in an investigation connected $600,000 in bribes they accepted from an Azerbaijan-based energy company and a bank in Mexico to advance the former Soviet republic's interests in the U.S. 

Federal law enforcement raided Cuellar's house and office in 2022 as part of an investigation into a group of U.S. businessmen, and their ties to the country. The representative and his office agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

FEDERAL GRAND JURY SUBPOENAS REP. CUELLAR, WIFE, AND ASSOCIATES IN AZERBAIJAN-TIED PROBE: REPORT

Henry Cuellar

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is seen outside a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the U.S. Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Cuellar released a statement on Friday following reports of the upcoming indictment, declaring both himself and his wife as innocent without specifying the charges.

"I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations," wrote Cuellar. "Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of Texas."

REP. CUELLAR, STAFF TOOK SPONSORED TRIPS TO AZERBAIJAN COORDINATED BY CONVICTED BUSINESSMAN

The Texas representative specifically defended his wife and her qualifications, once again without specifying the nature of the indictments.

Department of Justice logo

A podium displays the seal of the Department of Justice at the department's headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

"Imelda and I have been married 32 years. On top of being an amazing wife and mother, she's an accomplished businesswoman with two degrees. She spent her career working with banking, tax, and consulting. The allegation that she is anything but qualified and hard working is both wrong and offensive," he wrote.

Cuellar previously served as a co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.  The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

