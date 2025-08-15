DHS says Noem is temporarily staying in military housing after facing 'vicious doxxing,' death threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem temporarily relocated her personal residence as she's facing an increase in threats against her and "vicious doxxing," a department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Friday.

"Following the media’s publishing of the location of Secretary Noem’s Washington D.C. apartment, she has faced vicious doxxing on the dark web and a surge in death threats, including from the terrorist organizations, cartels, and criminal gangs that DHS targets. Due to threats and security concerns, she has been forced to temporarily stay in secure military housing," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "Secretary Noem continues to pay rent for her Navy Yard residence.

"It’s a shame that the media chooses sensationalism over the safety of people enforcing America’s laws to keep Americans safe," McLaughlin added.

Noem said last week that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents "are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."

"We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Everyday our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators," she added in a post on X.

In July, Fox News Digital reported that ICE officials faced an 830% increase in assaults between Jan. 21, 2025 and July 14, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

That timeframe began the day after President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.