Noem says ICE agents are facing '1000% increase in assaults'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents "are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."

Noem said in a post on X that these "acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians' rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement."

"We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Everyday our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators," she added.

It is unclear what the time period is for the 1000% increase in assaults. The Department of Homeland Security did not clarify the matter when asked about it by Fox News Digital.

NOEM WARNS OF ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ THREAT LEVEL FOR ICE AGENTS, BLAMES 'LIES' FROM DEMOCRATS

In July, Fox News Digital reported that ICE officials faced an 830% increase in assaults between Jan. 21, 2025 and July 14, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

That timeframe began the day after President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.

Noem made the announcement Thursday as the Trump administration is removing the age cap for ICE law enforcement positions, opening up roles to many who may have aged out of the force.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ENDS AGE CAP FOR ICE POSITIONS IN MAJOR RECRUITMENT DRIVE

Noem said Wednesday they are looking to make 10,000 hires, and she said ICE has already received 80,000 applications.

"We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement. Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit," Noem wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ICE is seeking to entice more applicants with a signing bonus of up to $50,000, options to repay or forgive student loans and other benefits.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.