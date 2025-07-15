Assaults on ICE officers surge 830% as Democrats caught 'doxing and physically assaulting' agents: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is blaming Democrat politicians and the mainstream media for an 830% increase in assaults on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, saying their "lies and fake stories" continue to stir hate and violence.

DHS announced Tuesday that its ICE officials have faced an 830% increase in assaults between Jan. 21, 2025 and July 14, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The timeframe recorded begins on the day after President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.

"Just in: our brave @ICEGov law enforcement are now facing a 830% INCREASE in assault against them," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday in a post on X. "This new data reflects the violence against our law enforcement in cities across the country in the last few weeks. Politicians across the country, regardless of political stripe, must condemn this."

The DHS accused political figures and the mainstream media of escalating anti-ICE rhetoric, particularly pointing to Congressional Democrats who the department said were caught "doxing and even physically assaulting" officials working for ICE.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., DHS said, shared an ICE employee’s business card with a violent group of people this week, placing a target on the employee’s back and prompting the mob to attack him.

As a result, the official was hit by a rock and taken to a hospital where he received stitches.

Another Democratic lawmaker, Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., is accused of storming the Delaney Hall detention facility in May, where she allegedly assaulted an ICE officer. She was indicted on federal assault charges.

"Brave ICE law enforcement are risking their lives every day to keep our communities safe from the worst of the worst criminals," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "ICE law enforcement are succeeding to remove terrorists, murderers, pedophiles and the most depraved among us from America’s communities, even as crazed rhetoric from gutter politicians are inspiring a massive increase in assaults against them. It is reprehensible that our officers are facing this threat while simply doing their jobs and enforcing the law."

DHS also pointed to instances in Portland, Oregon, where ICE officers were doxed and threatened by antifa-affiliated groups. The agency said the groups posted pictures and personal addresses of the ICE officers and threatened them and their families.

One officer, DHS noted, had someone show up at their house and dump trash on their lawn, which included signs that read "f--k you" along with the officer’s name.

While groups call out ICE agents by name, DHS also accused the mainstream media of publishing false stories about federal immigration enforcement efforts.

"During an enforcement operation where ICE and federal law enforcement rescued 14 children from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking, the media falsely reported that a man died in law enforcement custody," DHS said. "This was an outright lie. The man was not being pursued by law enforcement but still chose to climb up to the roof of a green house, where he fell 30 feet."

DHS said some media organizations are also accusing ICE of "targeting" children.

"Rather than separate families, ICE asks mothers if they want to be removed with their children or if the child should be placed with someone else safe [who] the parent designates," DHS said to clear up the reports.