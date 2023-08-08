Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

DeSantis says he does not support abortion ban violation punishments

Florida governor says he will support pro-life policies

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
NBC reporter clashes with DeSantis over abortion policy: ‘No indication’ Dems support late term abortion Video

NBC reporter clashes with DeSantis over abortion policy: ‘No indication’ Dems support late term abortion

2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., sparred with NBC reporter Dasha Burns over abortion and the 2020 election during an exclusive network interview.

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said in an NBC News interview that aired Monday that he would not support punishments for women who violate abortion bans. 

"Not at all," the Florida governor said. "No, I don’t think this is an issue about the woman."

"I think a lot of these women, you know, are in very difficult circumstances. They don’t get any support from a lot of the fathers," DeSantis stated. 

He said he believes many women choose to get abortions because they do not have a support system in place. 

NBC ACCUSES DESANTIS OF MISREPRESENTING DEM SUPPORT FOR NO-LIMIT ABORTIONS, CRITICS FIRE BACK: 'THAT'S FALSE'

DeSantis speaks to guests

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on Aug. 6, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"And a lot of them, the number one reason why women choose to have an abortion is because they’re not getting support, and they feel abandoned," DeSantis, who is pro-life, asserted. "Now, in Florida, we’ve provided support, and we’ve put our money where our mouth is, but at the end of the day, you know, I would not support any penalties on a woman." 

"So would you veto any sort of federal bill that tries to put a nationwide ban in place?" Dasha Burns asked. 

"So, we will be a pro-life president, and we will support pro-life policies," DeSantis replied.

DESANTIS DEFENDS HISTORY CURRICULUM ON NBC: SLAVES DEVELOPED SKILLS 'IN SPITE OF SLAVERY, NOT BECAUSE OF IT'

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DeSantis and Burns traded shots regarding Democrats' stances on the issue, and the governor explained that contraception should be widely available. 

At the end of last month, DeSantis was criticized by a leading anti-abortion organization for not supporting a national ban, calling his position "unacceptable." 

"A pro-life president has a duty to protect the lives of all Americans. He should be the National Defender of Life," Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said. 

"Gov. DeSantis’s dismissal of this task is unacceptable to pro-life voters. A consensus is already formed. Intensity for it is palpable and measurable. There are many pressing legislative issues for which Congress does not have the votes at the moment, but that is not a reason for a strong leader to back away from the fight. This is where presidential leadership matters most," she added. 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to members of the media

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to members of the media after an event on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chariton, Iowa. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

DeSantis' press secretary called the remarks an "unjustified attack" and an example of "D.C. political games" 

"Governor DeSantis delivers results and acts, especially when it comes to protecting life. He did so in Florida by signing the heartbeat bill and will be a pro-life president," press secretary Bryan Griffin told The Associated Press. "He does not kowtow to D.C. interest groups."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 

More from Politics