Democrats press Loeffler, Perdue over Trump urging Georgia election officials to 'find' votes

Democrats are putting the pressure on Republican Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the final days before their runoff elections, following the release of a taped phone call in which President Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help him find enough votes to flip the state's result in November's presidential election.

At one point during the conversation, which was obtained by the Washington Post, Trump could be heard saying, "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state." On the call, Trump insisted he won by thousands upon thousands of votes.

PERDUE SAYS TRUMP CALL WITH GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE WON'T AFFECT RUNOFF

"That is a direct attack on our democracy and if David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler had one piece of steel in their spines, one shred of integrity, they would be out here defending Georgia voters from that kind of assault," Perdue's opponent, Jon Ossoff, said at a campaign event Sunday evening.

At the same event, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said Trump’s call sounded like "the voice of desperation" and called it an "abuse of power."

Loeffler's opponent, Raphael Warnock, challenged Loeffler on Twitter to come out against the president, whom she has staunchly supported throughout the campaign season.

GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF ON PACE FOR RECORD-SETTING VOTE HAUL

"Georgia elected @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarrris. That's a fact," tweeted Warnock. "@KLoeffler has a responsibility to speak out against these unsubstantiated claims of fraud, defend Georgia’s elections, and to put Georgia ahead of herself. But she hasn't. And she never will."

Fox News reached out to both the Loeffler and Perdue campaigns for comment but they did not immediately respond. Perdue did address the call in an appearance on Fox News’ "The Next Revolution" Sunday evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think it’s going to affect our election," Perdue said. "I’m still shocked that a member of the Republican Party would tape the sitting president and then leak that. It’s disgusting in my view."

Perdue added that what Trump said on the call was "no different from what he’s been saying for the last two months."