Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dan Bongino doubts Hunter Biden will face charges: 'Justice system is blind to Democrats'

'I gave up on the justice system a long time ago,' Bongino says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
‘It’s disgusting’: Dan Bongino slams media hypocrisy over Hunter Biden laptop storyVideo

‘It’s disgusting’: Dan Bongino slams media hypocrisy over Hunter Biden laptop story

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino talks recent Hunter Biden interview and his admission about the laptop dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop.

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said Monday that the "justice system is blind to Democrats" and asserted that Hunter Biden would likely not face charges regarding his DOJ investigation. 

HUNTER BIDEN ‘100% CERTAIN’ HE’LL BE CLEARED OF WRONGDOING IN DOJ INVESTIGATION

DAN BONGINO: It's Hunter Biden’s laptop, signed by Hunter Biden, billed to Hunter Biden with pictures of Hunter Biden, with Hunter Biden’s emails, but gosh, whose computer could that possibly be?

...

Listen, I’m sorry, I gave up on the Justice Department a long time ago. I’m sorry. Show me evidence otherwise. If this was Donald Trump Jr.’s laptop with pictures of Donald Trump Jr, signed by Donald Trump Jr. and billed to Donald Trump Jr, he’d be in a federal prison right now for 25 years for selling the country out to China. But, because it’s Hunter, nah you do interviews and sell a book on it. You want me to have faith in the justice system? The justice system is blind – to Democrats. To Republicans, their eyes are wide open. It’s disgusting.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics