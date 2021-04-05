Dan Bongino doubts Hunter Biden will face charges: 'Justice system is blind to Democrats'

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said Monday that the "justice system is blind to Democrats" and asserted that Hunter Biden would likely not face charges regarding his DOJ investigation.

HUNTER BIDEN ‘100% CERTAIN’ HE’LL BE CLEARED OF WRONGDOING IN DOJ INVESTIGATION

DAN BONGINO: It's Hunter Biden’s laptop, signed by Hunter Biden, billed to Hunter Biden with pictures of Hunter Biden, with Hunter Biden’s emails, but gosh, whose computer could that possibly be?

...

Listen, I’m sorry, I gave up on the Justice Department a long time ago. I’m sorry. Show me evidence otherwise. If this was Donald Trump Jr.’s laptop with pictures of Donald Trump Jr, signed by Donald Trump Jr. and billed to Donald Trump Jr, he’d be in a federal prison right now for 25 years for selling the country out to China. But, because it’s Hunter, nah you do interviews and sell a book on it. You want me to have faith in the justice system? The justice system is blind – to Democrats. To Republicans, their eyes are wide open. It’s disgusting.

