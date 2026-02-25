Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court

Thomas criticizes Supreme Court majority for 'needlessly' expanding precedent in unanimous decision

Justice criticizes majority opinion in unanimous ruling on defendant-attorney communication during trial

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Trump says tariffs are ‘saving’ the US, calls Supreme Court ruling ‘disappointing’ Video

Trump says tariffs are ‘saving’ the US, calls Supreme Court ruling ‘disappointing’

President Donald Trump discusses how his tariffs are beneficial for the U.S. economy and addresses the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to strike them down at the State of the Union.

Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the majority opinion in a Tuesday Supreme Court ruling that he says "needlessly" expanded court precedent on trial issues.

Thomas made the argument in a concurring opinion to a unanimous decision the court released regarding the extent to which a trial judge can restrict interaction between a defendant and his attorneys during a trial recess.

The facts of the case, Villareal v. Texas, relate to the trial testimony for David Villarreal, who was defending himself against murder charges in Texas.

During the trial, Villareal's testimony was interrupted by a 24-hour overnight recess, and the judge in the case instructed Villareal's attorneys not to "manage his testimony" during the recess.

Clarence Thomas at White House

Supreme Court Justice wrote a blistering dissent on Feb. 20, 2026 after the Supreme Court found President Trump's tariffs are illegal. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The judge clarified, however, that the order was not a blanket restriction on Villareal's communication with his attorneys. He said they could discuss topics other than the defendant's testimony, such as possible sentencing issues.

SUPREME COURT RULES ON TRUMP TARIFFS IN MAJOR TEST OF EXECUTIVE BRANCH POWERS

Villareal was ultimately convicted in the case, and his attorney's appealed the decision by arguing the judge's restrictions infringed on the defendant's Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

The case was ultimately appealed up to the Supreme Court, which ruled against the defendant's argument. The court's majority opinion, penned by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, stated that court precedent allowed judges to restrict attorneys and their clients from discussing testimony in the middle of a trial.

Supreme Court

The facade of the Supreme Court building at dusk is shown in this file photo. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

What Thomas objected to, however, was that the majority opinion went on to clarify that defendants and attorneys can discuss testimony if it is "incidental to other topics," such as plea advice or strategy.

Thomas argued that clarification "needlessly expands our precedents" when existing law was more than adequate for guiding a ruling in the case.

"The trial judge’s order here complied with our precedents," Thomas wrote. "The trial judge instructed defense counsel not to 'discuss what you couldn’t discuss with [Villarreal] if he was on the stand in front of the jury,' and explained that 'you couldn’t confer with him while he was on the stand about his testimony.'"

The Supreme Court’s historic tariff decision Video

"I am unable to join the majority opinion because it unnecessarily expands these precedents. It purports to 'announce' a 'rule' under which a defendant has a constitutional right to 'discussion of testimony' so long as that discussion is 'incidental to other topics,'" Thomas concluded.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

