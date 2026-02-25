Democrats cool to Trump pushing SAVE Act election bill in voter dial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats were not happy with President Donald Trump's State of the Union remarks implementing voter ID requirements and the SAVE America Act.

A dial test administered by Lee Carter, the president of maslansky+partners, showed Democrats taking a serious dive when the president spoke about the issue. During his speech, Trump asked lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act in order "to stop illegal aliens and others who are unpermitted persons from voting in our sacred American elections." He decried allegedly "rampant" cheating in American elections.

"It's very simple. All voters must show voter ID. All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote. And no more crooked mail in ballots except for illness, disability, military or travel. None," Trump said.

"Why would anybody not want voter ID? One reason, because they want to cheat," Trump added, referring to Democrats. "They make up all excuses. They say it's racist. They come up with things. You almost say what imagination they have! They want to cheat, they have cheated, and their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat."

While Democrats reacted negatively, Republicans had a positive response to Trump's call for the passage of the SAVE America Act. While Independents did not react as positively as Republicans, their line in the dial test remained above the Democrats.

The group monitored by Carter, which included 29 Democrats, 41 Republicans and 30 Independents, had mixed reactions to a number of moments in Trump's speech. Carter found that the most polarizing issue of the night was gender policy. One of the president's special guests was Sage Blair, a young woman whose family filed a 2023 lawsuit alleging that Appomattox County High School staff socially transitioned her and treated her as a boy without her parents' knowledge.

"But surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents' arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents' will," Trump said. "We must ban it, and we must ban it immediately."

When the president saw that Democratic lawmakers in the chamber did not stand at that remark, he ripped them as "crazy."

Supporters in the focus group reacted mostly positively to the gender policy remarks, saying things like "Protect children. Crazy people there" and "If someone wants to change gender, they should do it as an adult. Period." Meanwhile, critics in the group slammed the president, with one saying that it was "a bold-faced lie" and that Trump was taking "every opportunity to divide the country."

Despite the disparate reactions on the issues of voting and gender, there were some moments in which people of opposing views overlapped, both in favor and against the president.

Many supporters and opponents expressed concerns about Trump's tone during the speech, the dial test showed. Carter noted that some supporters were unhappy with the president's jokes, remarks about the Supreme Court and mentions of former President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, the president's critics said the tone was "embarrassing," "divisive" and "selfish."

While there were many moments that caused disagreement among American across the political spectrum, there were points of unity in the speech. Republicans and Democrats had positive responses when Trump awarded the Purple Heart to Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe and deceased Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. Wolfe and Beckstrom were shot by a gunman who ambushed them last year in Washington, D.C. Wolfe was critically injured in the attack, while Beckstrom was fatally shot. Beckstrom's parents accepted the award in their daughter's honor.

Another unifying moment came when Trump brought out the U.S. men's hockey team, which just scored a historic overtime victory against Canada in the Olympics. Carter noted that the president's critics were pleased with the recognition of the Olympians, with one calling it a "nice moment."