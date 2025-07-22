Cruz moves to penalize groups funding antisemitic, anti-ICE riots

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation that would identify and penalize organizations and individuals who are allegedly funding and directing "violent" and "extreme" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and antisemitic protests across the country.

The Financial Underwriting of Nefarious Demonstrations and Extremist Riots (STOP FUNDERs) Act was introduced in the Senate Tuesday, which would allow the Department of Justice to use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to issue conspiracy charges, asset forfeiture, and enhanced criminal penalties to organizations or individuals who fund or coordinate violent interstate riots.

"Every American has the right to freedom of speech and peaceful protest, but not to commit violence," Senator Cruz told Fox News Digital. "Domestic NGOs and foreign adversaries fund and use riots in the United States to undermine the security and prosperity of Americans.

"My legislation will give the Department of Justice the tools it needs to hold them accountable, and I urge my colleagues to pass it expeditiously," Cruz added.

As recently as June, thousands of rioters took to the streets of Los Angeles in protest of President Donald Trump’s fulfilled campaign promise to deport illegal immigrants and secure the border. Los Angeles officials reported more than $20 million in total damage across the city from the destruction of public buildings and funding for law enforcement overtime.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security revealed an 830% increase in assaults on ICE officers.

On college campuses, antisemitic attacks have ravaged multiple universities across the country, canceled classes, and rattled student life since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

The Anti-defamation league (ADL) reported 2,637 anti-Israel incidents of harassment, assault, protests and other attacks on college campuses from June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, a 628% increase from the same period in the previous year.

These prominent protests have been speculated, though not confirmed, to receive funding and direction by outside groups linked to domestic nonprofits and some wealthy individuals. Last month, the House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into where the funding is coming from and specifically noted China-based billionaire Neville Roy Singham.

"It has been reported that Mr. Singham is ‘the main backer behind’ the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), which has organized nationwide protests, including the Los Angeles riots," GOP Oversight members wrote in a letter to Singham. "He has created an elaborate dark money network which allows him to send funds to a series of non-profits, such as the ‘United Community Fund’ and ‘Justice Education Fund,’ that have almost no real footprints."

Singham denied the allegations set forth by the New York Times in a 2023 statement, saying, "The [New York Times] intentionally chose not to publish all the factual rebuttals that I provided to them on July 22, 2023, prior to their publication date."

"The [New York Times] has done a great disservice to the cause to press freedom," Singham added. "I categorically deny and repudiate all claims of illegality and impropriety and wish to set the record straight."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mr. Singham for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

The STOP FUNDERs Act will now head to committee and begin the legislative process.

The Senate GOP-led legislation is cosponsored by Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, Senator Tom Tillis, R-North Carolina, Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, and Senator Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee.

