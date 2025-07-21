Pentagon orders 700 Marines to withdraw from Los Angeles as stability returns following ICE protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Defense has ordered 700 U.S. Marines to leave Los Angeles, California on Monday, more than a month after they were deployed to the city against the will of city leaders and amid violent demonstrations against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions.

The Trump administration deployed the 700 Marines and federalized roughly 4,000 National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles in early June to quell anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) riots and protests.

The Marines assigned to the area were limited to defending federal buildings, including the ICE office and detention facility in downtown LA.

"With stability returning to Los Angeles, the Secretary has directed the redeployment of the 700 Marines whose presence sent a clear message: lawlessness will not be tolerated," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said. "Their rapid response, unwavering discipline, and unmistakable presence were instrumental in restoring order and upholding the rule of law. We’re deeply grateful for their service, and for the strength and professionalism they brought to this mission."

The Pentagon’s decision to have the Marines leave LA comes after half of the National Guard troops were ordered to leave the city last week.

LA Mayor Karen Bass called the withdrawal of troops "another win for Los Angeles."

"This is another win for Los Angeles, but this is also a win for those serving this country in uniform," Bass said on Monday. "Just this morning I stood with Veterans, families of active-duty officers, and business leaders to show the impact of this unnecessary, unprecedented, and unconstitutional assault on our city. We took the administration to court and won, now we continue that momentum with today’s news. Los Angeles stands with our troops, which is why we are glad they are leaving."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued the Trump administration for deploying California National Guard troops despite his opposition. He argued that the National Guard troops were likely violating the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits troops from conducting civilian law enforcement on U.S. soil.

Newsom won an early victory in the case after a federal judge ruled the Guard deployment was illegal and exceeded Trump’s authority. An appeals court tossed that order, and control of the troops remained with the federal government. The federal court is set to hear arguments next month on whether the troops are violating the Posse Comitatus Act.

The deployment of National Guard troops was for 60 days, though Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had the discretion to shorten or extend it "to flexibly respond to the evolving situation on the ground," the Trump administration’s lawyers wrote in a June 23 filing in the legal case.

Fox News' Liz Friden, Danielle Wallace, James Levinson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.