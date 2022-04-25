NY judge holds Trump in contempt, issues daily $10K fines until he complies with AG

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York Supreme Court judge held former President Donald Trump in civil contempt on Monday, ordering him to pay $10,000 every day until he fully complies with New York Attorney General Letitia James's subpoena in her investigation of the Trump Organization.

James has been seeking various financial records after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump had exaggerated the values of various assets on statements in order to get more advantageous terms for loans and for tax purposes.

NY ATTORNEY GENERAL FILES TO HOLD TRUMP IN CONTEMPT FOR REFUSING TO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS

Earlier this month, James's office requested the daily fines and argued that Trump should be held in contempt for failing to meet a March 31 deadline to turn over documents. Trump attorney Alina Habba argued that any materials that Trump had not turned over were in the possession of the Trump organization, not Trump personally.

Ultimately, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump had not conducted a proper search for documents and was thus not in compliance with a previous court order from February.

James celebrated the ruling on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today, justice prevailed," she tweeted. "Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law."

When questioned by reporters upon departing the courthouse, Habba declined to comment.

Fox News' Maria Paronich contributed to this report.