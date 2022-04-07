NY attorney general files to hold Trump in contempt for refusing to produce documents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office filed a motion for the court to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt for failure to comply with an order to comply with a subpoena.

The motion, filed Thursday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, states that "Mr. Trump did not comply at all" with the subpoena's request for documents and information requested by James's office by the March 31 deadline.

"The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office," James said in a statement. "Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law."

