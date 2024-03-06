Comer invites Hunter Biden, business associates to testify publicly March 20 amid impeachment inquiry

FIRST ON FOX: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is inviting Hunter Biden and his business associates to testify at a public hearing later this month as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Comer, R-Ky., invited Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, Devon Archer and Jason Galanis to testify at a public hearing March 20 at 10 a.m.

All four individuals have testified behind closed doors as part of the impeachment inquiry, but Comer said the hearing will "examine inconsistencies among the witnesses’ testimonies in order to get the truth for the American people."

HUNTER BIDEN ADMITS HE PUT HIS FATHER ON SPEAKERPHONE, INVITED HIM TO MEETINGS, BUT DENIES 'INVOLVEMENT'



"Evidence obtained in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry reveals Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name," Comer said in a statement Wednesday.

"Multiple witnesses have testified Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family. Joe Biden met with nearly all of his son’s foreign business associates; attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who collectively funneled his son millions of dollars; spoke on speakerphone with his son’s foreign associates, telling those who did business with his son to be ‘good to my boy;’ and had coffee with his son’s Chinese business associate."

Comer said the Bidens’ "pay-to-play scheme is corrupt and Americans demand accountability."

"During our deposition and interview phase of the investigation, Hunter Biden confirmed evidence about Joe Biden’s involvement, yet his testimony conflicts with other witnesses’ testimonies," Comer continued. "Given the (president's) son’s repeated calls for a public hearing, I fully expect Hunter Biden to appear for a scheduled Oversight Committee hearing on March 20, alongside Biden family business associates.

JOE BIDEN ALLEGEDLY CONSIDERED JOINING BOARD OF CCP-LINKED COMPANY, WITNESS TESTIFIES FROM PRISON

"The American people deserve the facts about the Biden family’s corrupt influence peddling and Oversight Republicans will work to ensure accountability and press for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power."

Hunter Biden appeared for a highly anticipated deposition last week before both the House Oversight and Judiciary committees and maintained that his father was never involved and never benefited from his businesses.

The committee also heard testimony from James Biden, the president’s younger brother, who testified the same.

JOE BIDEN 'ENABLED' FAMILY TO SELL ACCESS TO 'DANGEROUS ADVERSARIES,' TONY BOBULINSKI TESTIFIES

Hunter Biden did admit, however, that he put his father, Joe Biden, on speakerphone with his business associates and invited him to drop by his business lunches.

Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee last year that Hunter Biden put his father on speakerphone at least 20 times with business associates.

And Bobulinski testified he personally met with Joe Biden in 2017 for more than 45 minutes. He also testified that Joe Biden "enabled" his son Hunter to sell access to the United States’ "most dangerous adversaries," including the Chinese Communist Party, Russia and more.

DEVON ARCHER: HUNTER BIDEN, BURISMA EXECS ‘CALLED DC’ TO GET UKRAINIAN PROSECUTOR FIRED

Meanwhile, Galanis, who is serving a 14-year sentence, testified from prison that Joe Biden was allegedly considering joining the board of a joint venture created by Hunter Biden and his business associates with ties to the Chinese Communist Party after he left the vice presidency.