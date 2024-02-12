Joe Biden 'enabled' family to sell access to 'dangerous adversaries,' Tony Bobulinski testifies

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden "enabled" his son Hunter to sell access to the United States’ "most dangerous adversaries," including the Chinese Communist Party, Russia and more, the first son’s ex-business associate Tony Bobulinski is expected to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry Tuesday.

Bobulinski, who worked with Hunter Biden to create the joint-venture SinoHawk Holdings with Chinese energy company CEFC, and said he met with Joe Biden in 2017, is testifying behind closed doors at the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees Tuesday. Fox News Digital obtained a copy of Bobulinski’s prepared opening statement.

Bobulinski will testify that from his "direct personal experience," it is "clear" that Joe Biden was "'the Brand' being sold by the Biden family.’"

"His family’s foreign influence peddling operation—from China to Ukraine and elsewhere—sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government," Bobulinski will testify.

"Joe Biden was more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an enabler, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability," Bobulinski will say. "The only reason any of these international business transactions took place—with tens of millions of dollars flowing directly to the Biden family—was because Joe Biden was in high office."

Bobulinski will add: "The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period."

Bobulinski is also expected to raise "possible violations by Joe Biden of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the Foreign Corrupt practices Act, and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)."

Bobulinski is set to detail CEFC’s arrangement with the Biden family, stressing that it is a "surrogate" of the Chinese Communist Party.

"The Chinese Communist Party through its surrogate, China Energy Company Limited, or ‘CEFC’—a CCP-linked Chinese energy conglomerate—successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden white House," Bobulinski will say, noting the work began in 2015 and continued through when Joe Biden left office in January 2017 through March of 2018.

Bobulinski will say CEFC’s "aggressive approach" to the Biden family began around the same time Joe Biden announced he would not run for president in 2016. Biden made that announcement in October 2015.

Bobulinski is also expected to call Hunter Biden "the Biden family’s weakest link."

Bobulinski is expected to testify that Joe Biden "was aware of the CEFC transaction, enabled it and had a constitutional responsibility and obligation to the American people to shut it down before it began."

"This is because CEFC had been identified as a known surrogate of the Chinese Communist Party by the U.S. Government and prosecutors in the Southern District of New York as far back as 2016, possibly earlier," Bobulinski will explain, noting that Biden "should have been aware that his own administration had red-flagged CEFC as a tool of the Chinese Communist Party."



"This should have made any business transaction with CEFC a non-starter," Bobulinski will say.

Meanwhile, Bobulinski will testify that he "personally met with Joe Biden in Los Angeles in May of 2017 multiple times to discuss the broad contours of our business dealings."

Fox News Digital first reported on those meetings between Bobulinski and Biden in October 2020.

"The only reason Joe Biden met with me privately during the Milken Institute Global Conference and seated me at his head table was because I was a business associate of the Biden family," Bobulinski will say.

Bobulinski will also explain that the Biden family members "were enriched to the tune of tens of millions of dollars from some of our most dangerous adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party and players from Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan, and other foreign nations and entities."

Bobulinski is also expected to say that the Biden family "knowingly and aggressively defrauded" him.

Meanwhile, Bobulinski is expected to say that federal law enforcement has been "singularly unwilling to speak with me or hear the facts" he plans to share with the committee.

Bobulinski will say that he has "never" been contacted to testify in any federal investigation related to the Bidens, including with Special Counsel David Weiss’ team.

In October 2020, Bobulinski voluntarily went to the FBI’s Washington Field Office "with several phones containing years of encrypted communications between me and numerous members of the Biden family and their associates."

Bobulinski is set to begin by thanking the committee for giving him the opportunity to share the "facts and evidence" with the American people that he has "been trying to outline for over four years, all backed up and supported by emails, texts, documents, records, pictures, and other evidence."

Bobulinski served in the U.S. Navy’s Naval Nuclear Power Training Command as a decorated master training specialist instructor; the Command’s chief technology officer, holding "Q security clearance" from the Energy Department and from the National Security Agency; and later served as a direct input officer for the command in his final Navy Fitness Report.

"I am here today out of duty to God and country in a nonpartisan manner with only one party in mind, the party I served with honor and gratitude: the United States of America," Bobulinski will say, maintaining that he is "not a political person," while disclosing that he did make campaign contributions to Democrats, like Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., over the years.

Bobulinski first came forward with his story about Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in his family’s business deals weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

"For nearly four years, I have tried to tell the American people the truth about serious corruption at the very top of their government," Bobulinski will say, referring to the Bidens. "In return, I have been falsely accused of being a purveyor of ‘Russian disinformation’ and a political surrogate."

Bobulinski will say that his efforts "to inform the American people of the facts have been actively suppressed by both the United States Government and the so-called ‘mainstream media.’"

Bobulinski is expected to urge congressional investigators to "remove your partisan hats today and focus on one party: the United States of America."

The White House, President Biden, and Hunter Biden have maintained that Joe Biden was not involved in the family’s business dealings.