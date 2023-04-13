Biden mixes up 'All Blacks' rugby squad with 'Black and Tan' military force

Expand / Collapse search
Ireland
Published

By Timothy Nerozzi , Patrick Ward | Fox News
Biden mixes up 'All Blacks' rugby team with 'Black and Tan' military force

President Biden on Wednesday accidentally referenced British forces that persecuted Irish people instead of New Zealand's rugby team.

President Biden mixed up a New Zealand rugby team and a historic British occupying force of Ireland on Wednesday during a speech at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk.

Biden brought up the topic after mentioning his tie, which was given to him by distant cousin Rob Kearney. 

NORTHERN IRELAND POLICE CONFIRM 'SECURITY BREACH' AROUND BIDEN TRIP AFTER DOCUMENT FOUND IN STREET: REPORT

President Biden takes a selfie picture with a mobile phone as he greets members of the public as he leaves the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, on April 12, 2023, as part of a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th anniversary commemorations of the "Good Friday Agreement."

President Biden takes a selfie picture with a mobile phone as he greets members of the public as he leaves the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, on April 12, 2023, as part of a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th anniversary commemorations of the "Good Friday Agreement." (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Kearney is an Irish rugby player whose team recently beat New Zealand's All Blacks

"This was given to me by one of these guys, right here," Biden said Wednesday. "He was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans."

BIDEN ARRIVES IN BELFAST TO MARK 25 YEARS OF THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT, WITH HUNTER IN TOW 

Ardie Savea and the All Blacks perform the haka ahead of The Rugby Championship match between the Argentina Pumas and the New Zealand All Blacks at Suncorp Stadium on Sept. 18, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. 

Ardie Savea and the All Blacks perform the haka ahead of The Rugby Championship match between the Argentina Pumas and the New Zealand All Blacks at Suncorp Stadium on Sept. 18, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia.  (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Black and Tans were a British law enforcement group that helped occupy Ireland beginning in the 1920s.

The paramilitary organization became known for particular brutality toward dissident Irish citizens — the Black and Tans remain a common cultural symbol of the occupation years.

Sir H. Greenwood inspects the British soldiers in Ireland known as the "Black and Tans."

Sir H. Greenwood inspects the British soldiers in Ireland known as the "Black and Tans." (Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

An official transcript from the White House quietly covered up the gaffe, replacing the Black and Tans reference with the All Blacks.

