Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden admin to renew push for Americans to get COVID-19 boosters

The CDC and WHO are tracking another variant of COVID-19

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden's administration is preparing another program to encourage Americans to get booster shots for COVID-19 in the coming months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in COVID-19 infections across the U.S., though it remains far below levels seen during the pandemic. The Biden administration plans to urge Americans to get booster shots this fall, Reuters reported, citing a White House official.

"We will be encouraging all Americans to get those boosters in addition to flu shots and RSV shots," the official said.

The news comes days after the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) revealed they are tracking another variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

WHO PROMOTES HOMEOPATHY AS 'INTEGRAL RESOURCE' IN MEDICINE

President Joe Biden

President Biden arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Aug. 15, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The newly discovered variant, referred to as BA.2.86, has been designated as a "variant under monitoring" by the WHO "due to the large number of mutations it carries."

PFIZER'S UPGRADED COVID-19 VACCINE SHOWS EFFECTIVENESS AGAINST EMERGING 'ERIS' SUBVARIANT

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Signage stands outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization revealed they are tracking another mutated strain of virus that causes COVID-19. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Today we are more prepared than ever to detect and respond to changes in the COVID-19 virus. Scientists are working now to understand more about the newly identified lineage in these four cases, and we will share more information as it becomes available," CDC spokesperson Kathleen Conley told CBS News last week.

The variant is one of dozens being tracked by national health agencies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Army soldier receives COVID vaccine

The Biden administration plans to urge Americans to get booster shots this fall, Reuters reported, citing a White House official. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new booster program would come nearly a year after Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic "over" in September 2022, though he said, "We're still doing a lot of work on it."

Reuters contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics