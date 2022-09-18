President Biden declares that the COVID-19 pandemic 'is over' weeks before the midterm elections
President Biden made the comments while at the Detroit Auto Show
President Biden said during a television interview on Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic "is over."
"Is the pandemic over?," a reporter asked Biden. "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it," Biden responded.
Biden made the statement during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," which was his first interview with a news organization in seven months.
"If you notice, no one's wearing a mask, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape," Biden added while he walked through the Detroit Auto Show.
INFLATION IS BIDEN'S ‘TOP PRIORITY’ AS PRICES REMAIN ‘UNCOMFORTABLY HIGH’: WH ECONOMIC ADVISER
Biden has used the COVID-19 pandemic emergency as a reason for his administration's plan to end Title 42 as well as the recent student loan handout.
Biden's remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic come as America is just about a month and a half away from the midterm elections.