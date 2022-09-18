Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
President Biden declares that the COVID-19 pandemic 'is over' weeks before the midterm elections

President Biden made the comments while at the Detroit Auto Show

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
President Biden said during a television interview on Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic "is over."

"Is the pandemic over?," a reporter asked Biden. "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it," Biden responded.

Biden made the statement during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," which was his first interview with a news organization in seven months.

"If you notice, no one's wearing a mask, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape," Biden added while he walked through the Detroit Auto Show.

US President Joe Biden speaks about the railway labor agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2022. - Biden announced Thursday that railroad companies and unions had reached a tentative deal to avert a strike that had threatened to disrupt travel and supply chains.

US President Joe Biden speaks about the railway labor agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2022. - Biden announced Thursday that railroad companies and unions had reached a tentative deal to avert a strike that had threatened to disrupt travel and supply chains. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden has used the COVID-19 pandemic emergency as a reason for his administration's plan to end Title 42 as well as the recent student loan handout.

President Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

President Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Biden's remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic come as America is just about a month and a half away from the midterm elections.

