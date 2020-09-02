Ari Fleischer calls out Biden for contradictions while discussing Portland, Kenosha shootings

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden "contradicted himself" while discussing a pair of recent high-profile shootings, former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer argued on "The Daily Briefing" Wednesday.

"Today, he [Biden] said, 'Let the judicial system take its course, we need to listen to the judicial system.' And then he came out and said 'Yes, the officer that shot Jacob Blake should be charged.' So, he contradicted that, and then contrast it to what he said [about] Portland.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN HAULS IN RECORD $364M IN AUGUST

"He again reiterated, 'Let the judicial system have its say, investigate.' He did not say that the person who shot Aaron Danielson -- [who] was the name of the Trump supporter who got shot and killed -- he did not say that that shooter should be charged. So, Biden's trying to have it both ways just like he is on fracking."

At a news conference in Delaware earlier Wednesday, Biden told reporters that the officers who shot Blake in Kenosha, Wis. on Aug. 23 should be charged -- as well as the Louisville officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor during a so-called "no-knock raid" this past March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I might add, by the way," Biden went on. "I think what happened in Portland, where one of the Trump guys [was] riding along in vans inciting [a] response -- was shooting rubber bullets, I guess, or paintballs -- apparently there was someone shot by someone in the crowd with a bullet killed.

"I think that person should meet the legal requirements of whatever that calls for. It should be investigated, and it should follow through on what needs to be done," he added. "Let the judicial system work. Let's make sure justice is done."

It's not clear whether Biden was referring to Danielson with that last remark. However, although Danielson reportedly had a paintball gun, it's unclear if he used it.