Andrew Giuliani still gets a kick out of those Chris Farley 'SNL' skits

Andrew Giuliani isn’t sore about being the butt of a "Saturday Night Live" joke as a child. In fact, he still finds the classic Chris Farley sketch "hysterical."

The son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani recalled his famous 1990s portrayal by Farley during an interview with The Post — in which he announced his bid for governor.

"I still find it hysterical. I wish I had the opportunity to meet him," Andrew said of the beloved comedian, who died in 1997.

The bit was sparked by then-7-year-old Andrew’s attention-grabbing appearance at his dad’s televised 1994 inaugural speech.

When the mayor went up to the podium outside City Hall, Andrew followed — and upstaged Rudy’s no-nonsense message by shouting, making faces and blowing kisses at the cameras.

"It’s one of those great moments of a son celebrating with his dad," Andrew said of his rambunctious behavior.

The memorable antics made national headlines and were spoofed on the NBC show in 1994, with Farley starring as the young Giuliani and Kevin Nealon as his famous father.

"It was one of Farley’s 10 best," Giuliani said. "I think it’s great. I always got a kick out of it."

He added: "Farley is one of my favorite comedians of all time."

Another 1994 skit, titled "Opening Night Yankee Stadium," had Farley’s little Andrew acting obnoxiously at the Cathedral of Baseball.

The clips recently trended on social media when Giuliani, now 35, said he was mulling running for the gubernatorial Republican primary in 2022.

Giuliani said New Yorkers remind him "all the time" of seeing him at his dad’s inaugural.

"They say, `Wow. You’ve gotten so big.’ Well, it’s been over 25 years. I’ve grown a little bit," he quipped.

Giuliani told The Post he’s confident he can knock out veteran GOP competition in the gubernatorial race — and then go on to take out scandal-ridden Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"When I do go get inaugurated governor, I have to give my dad a bad seat," Giuliani joked, "He might be looking for payback."

Additional reporting by Tamar Lapin

This story first appeared in the New York Post.