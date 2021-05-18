Andrew Giuliani: What to know about Cuomo challenger, political adviser

Andrew Giuliani on Tuesday formally announced he will mount a GOP bid for New York governor against Andrew Cuomo in 2022 after weeks of speculation.

Giuliani told Fox News Tuesday that New York "deserves a leader who will fight to make it the greatest state in America once again."

GIULIANI ANNOUNCES 2022 BID AGAINST CUOMO: 'FIGHT OF THE CENTURY'

"If New Yorkers choose to elect me governor, I will bring New York back from the precipice of ruin to the shining STATE on the hill once again!" he said.

He added: "I think it will be the fight of the century."

Here’s what you need to know about Giuliani:

Giuliani is the son of Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who also served as former President Trump’s personal attorney.

New York voters may remember Andrew Giuliani’s memorable appearance as a young child at his father’s inauguration – where he raised his own hand during the oath of office – which led to him being played by Chris Farley on "Saturday Night Live."

"I still find it hysterical. I wish I had the opportunity to meet him," Giuliani told the New York Post, referring to the comedian, who died in 1997.

"I believe my dad was the greatest mayor ever in New York City, and maybe the United States of America," he told The Post.

The former New York City mayor and personal attorney to Trump had his apartment raided by the FBI last month. They seized electronic devices, including laptops and cellphones, as they investigate whether he violated the law by lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials in 2019.

ANDREW GIULIANI REACTS TO RAID ON DAD'S APARTMENT

Andrew Giuliani told Fox News that the raid "gave me more confidence that running is the right path."

Giuliani worked in the Trump administration

Giuliani served as associate director in the White House Office of Public Liaison during the Trump administration.

Giuliani told Fox News that he is "proud" of the work he did for Trump, and when asked how he would handle being tied to the former president through the gubernatorial race told Fox News that he "would be running as Andrew Giuliani," but that he is "not running away from my association with President Trump at all."

"I am proud of the four years I spent working for President Trump – I’m proud of our 25-year friendship. I’m certainly proud of all of the accomplishments we were able to accomplish together in the Trump White House," he said. "So I will never run away from that."

"So whether New Yorkers want to call me a Trump candidate, or a Giuliani candidate, all I can tell you is I am Andrew Giuliani," he said. "And Donald Trump is certainly part of what made Andrew Giuliani, and so is Rudy Giuliani and Donna Hanover."

Giuliani's plans as a candidate

Giuliani is expected to run as a pro-business, pro-school choice and pro-police candidate.

"I think the one thing New Yorkers will find out about me, if I do get in this race, more than anything, is I try to be a genuine person," Giuliani told Fox News.

Giuliani told The Post that there will be "no greater friend to the police than Andrew Giuliani."

He also is vowing to roll back corporate taxes and income taxes, saying the economic environment is one of the reasons so many are moving out of New York.