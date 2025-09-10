Americans flood ICE with 141,000 job applications in Trump admin recruitment push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s recruitment efforts are proving to be a quick success with 141,000 applications and 18,000 tentative job offers since the recruitment push started at the end of July.

The Trump administration launched a campaign earlier this summer to boost ICE staff, including by offering major perks, such as up to $50,000 as a sign-on bonus, student loan forgiveness and special retirement benefits.

"ICE has received more than 141,000 applications from patriotic Americans who want to defend the homeland by removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from the U.S. We have already given more than 18,000 tentative job offers," Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

ICE APPLICANTS SAY THEY WANT TO JOIN TRUMP'S DEPORTATION CAMPAIGN TO DELIVER 'JUSTICE' IN US

"Americans are answering their country's call to serve and help remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from our country," Noem continued.

The agency has been conducting large operations in major cities throughout the country, including in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C., in order to execute mass deportations as well as arresting those in the country illegally with other criminal charges or convictions. More detention centers have also opened throughout the country to hold individuals before deportation, including Alligator Alcatraz in Florida.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by President Donald Trump in July provides funding for 10,000 ICE agents. As of mid-August, there were 100,000 applicants since the effort began. Notably, the age cap, which is typically 37 or 40, was nixed by the administration and it is encouraging retired law enforcement officers to join.

OVER 100K AMERICANS RUSH TO JOIN TRUMP'S MASSIVE ICE HIRING SPREE NATIONWIDE, DHS SAYS

"We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement. Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit," Noem posted to X on Aug. 6.

ICE currently has various operations underway to achieve the administration’s goals, including "Operation Midway Blitz" in Chicago and "Operation Patriot 2.0," which each have the primary goal of targeting criminals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

DHS has continued to encourage illegal immigrants to self-deport through the CBP Home app, which replaced the CBP Home app used by people crossing the southern border to claim asylum during the Biden years.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ENDS AGE CAP FOR ICE POSITIONS IN MAJOR RECRUITMENT DRIVE

While many Democratic leaders have been unwilling to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, many Republican leaders are openly assisting ICE. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday that the state's National Guard will help out ICE in the state with 40 people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Arkansas National Guard stands ready to support this mission by providing requested administrative and logistical assistance to the Department of Homeland Security," Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, Arkansas’ adjutant general, stated. "Our Guardsmen are highly trained and committed to enabling federal agents to focus on their core operations."

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and Preston Mizell contributed to this report.