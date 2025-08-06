Trump administration ends age cap for ICE positions in major recruitment drive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's administration is removing the age cap for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement positions, opening up roles to many who may have aged out of the force.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the move on Wednesday amid a massive recruitment effort for the nation's immigration force. Noem says they are looking to make 10,000 hires, and she said ICE has already received 80,000 applications.

"We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement. Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit," Noem wrote on X.

"Calling all patriots. Submit your application TODAY," added White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

ICE is seeking to entice more applicants with a signing bonus of up to $50,0000, options to repay or forgive student loans and other benefits.

"Your country is calling on you to serve at ICE and defend the Homeland," Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement. "In the wake of the Biden administration’s open border policies, the dedicated men and women of ICE now face unprecedented challenges in removing millions of criminal illegal aliens from our country. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, we now have funding to recruit and hire Americans who want to patriotically serve their country and protect American communities."

The recruitment effort comes as the agency continues to amp up operations to counter illegal immigration , including deporting those with criminal convictions and charges on top of entering the country illegally.

According to DHS, there’s been an 830% increase in assaults on agents amid riots and protests throughout the country, including last month in the Los Angeles area.

On the recruitment web page, the agency has "How dangerous is the work?" listed as a frequently asked question.

"ICE law enforcement officers should expect a certain level of risk when performing their duties; however, they are expertly trained and every precaution is taken by ICE when it comes to protecting its officers' well-being," the website states.

Fox News' Cameron Arcand contributed to this report