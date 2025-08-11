Over 100K Americans rush to join Trump's massive ICE hiring spree nationwide, DHS says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: More than 100,000 Americans have applied for roles with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since the organization began a recruiting drive at the end of last month, the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump's administration launched a drive to hire 10,000 additional ICE agents at the end of July, offering incentives to candidates and removing certain limits on who can apply. The total number of applicants has now eclipsed 100,000 in barely two weeks. The agency had received 80,000 applicants as of August 6.

"Our country is calling you to serve at ICE. In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News Digital in a statement. "This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland."

All ICE law enforcement recruits will be required to go through medical screening, drug screening, and complete a physical fitness test, the agency clarified.

ICE is seeking to entice more applicants with a signing bonus of up to $50,0000, options to repay or forgive student loans and other benefits.

"Your country is calling on you to serve at ICE and defend the Homeland," Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement. "In the wake of the Biden administration’s open border policies, the dedicated men and women of ICE now face unprecedented challenges in removing millions of criminal illegal aliens from our country. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, we now have funding to recruit and hire Americans who want to patriotically serve their country and protect American communities."

The recruitment drive comes amid what has been at least an 830% increase in assaults on agents amid riots and protests throughout the country, according to DHS data. Noem said last week that number has since spiked to 1,000%.

ICE's recruitment website highlights three key roles: deportation officer, criminal investigator and general attorney, but there are a variety of listings on the federal government’s job site that it links back to.

The site also lists "How dangerous is the work?" as a frequently asked question.

"ICE law enforcement officers should expect a certain level of risk when performing their duties; however, they are expertly trained and every precaution is taken by ICE when it comes to protecting its officers' well-being," the website states.

Fox News' Cameron Arcand contributed to this report