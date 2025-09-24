After Dallas ICE shooting, Vance says those who denigrate law enforcement can ‘go straight to hell’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance said that those who denigrate law enforcement are encouraging "crazy people to go and commit violence," after a shooter opened fire at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility Wednesday in Dallas.

"You don't have to agree with my immigration policies. You don't have to agree with Donald Trump's immigration policies. But if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell," Vance said Wednesday during a trip to North Carolina. "And you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America."

"If you want to stop political violence, stop attacking our law enforcement as the Gestapo," Vance said. "If you want to stop political violence, stop telling your supporters that everybody who disagrees with you is a Nazi. If you want to stop political violence, look in the mirror. That's the way that we stop political violence in this country."

The FBI claimed it is investigating the matter as a "targeted attack" against ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security said it had identified shell casings with "anti-ICE" messages.

Three detainees were shot. Two have subsequently died while one is in critical condition, according to a statement from DHS.

No ICE officers were harmed in the shooting and authorities said the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Look, just because we don't support illegal aliens, we don't want them to be executed by violent assassins engaged in political violence either," Vance said. "So we're praying both for our ICE agents, but also for everybody who's affected by this terrible attack."

There have been multiple shootings at ICE facilities in 2025, and DHS reported in July that assaults against ICE officers and other federal immigration agents have risen nearly 700% compared to 2024. While the agency reported 10 assault incidents between Jan. 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024, that number rose to 79 reported assaults in the same time frame in 2025.

Other recent episodes of violence against law enforcement include another shooting near ICE's Prairieland, Texas, Detention Facility in July, where a police officer was shot in the neck.

The White House previously has called on Democrats to de-escalate language toward ICE amid opposition to the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda.