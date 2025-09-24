Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

JD Vance

After Dallas ICE shooting, Vance says those who denigrate law enforcement can ‘go straight to hell’

'You have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America,' Vance said

By Diana Stancy Fox News
close
Dallas shooter fired 'indiscriminately' throughout whole ICE building, deputy ICE director says Video

Dallas shooter fired 'indiscriminately' throughout whole ICE building, deputy ICE director says

Deputy I.C.E. Director Madison Sheahan shares the latest information on the deadly shooting at a Dallas facility on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance said that those who denigrate law enforcement are encouraging "crazy people to go and commit violence," after a shooter opened fire at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility Wednesday in Dallas. 

"You don't have to agree with my immigration policies. You don't have to agree with Donald Trump's immigration policies. But if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell," Vance said Wednesday during a trip to North Carolina. "And you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America." 

3 PEOPLE SHOT AT DALLAS ICE FACILITY, SHOOTER DEAD, AGENCY CONFIRMS

Vance arrives in North Carolina

Vice President JD Vance steps off Air Force Two upon arrival at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Sept. 24, 2025, in Concord, North Carolina. (Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP)

"If you want to stop political violence, stop attacking our law enforcement as the Gestapo," Vance said. "If you want to stop political violence, stop telling your supporters that everybody who disagrees with you is a Nazi. If you want to stop political violence, look in the mirror. That's the way that we stop political violence in this country." 

The FBI claimed it is investigating the matter as a "targeted attack" against ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security said it had identified shell casings with "anti-ICE" messages. 

HOUSE REPUBLICANS WARN ANTI-ICE RHETORIC FROM DEMOCRATS IS DRIVING VIOLENT ATTACKS ON AGENTS

A map showing where the Dallas ICE facility shooting took place

Multiple people were shot at an ICE facility in Dallas on Sept. 24, 2025. (Maxar/Fox News)

Three detainees were shot. Two have subsequently died while one is in critical condition, according to a statement from DHS. 

No ICE officers were harmed in the shooting and authorities said the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

"Look, just because we don't support illegal aliens, we don't want them to be executed by violent assassins engaged in political violence either," Vance said. "So we're praying both for our ICE agents, but also for everybody who's affected by this terrible attack." 

TEXAS POLICE OFFICER SHOT NEAR ICE DETENTION CENTER AS TRUMP OFFICIALS PROMISE ZERO TOLERANCE

Five rounds, one of which says "Anti-ICE" in blue letters on it.

FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators recovered these rounds from the scene in Dallas where a gunman opened fire on the local ICE field office. (FBI)

There have been multiple shootings at ICE facilities in 2025, and DHS reported in July that assaults against ICE officers and other federal immigration agents have risen nearly 700% compared to 2024. While the agency reported 10 assault incidents between Jan. 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024, that number rose to 79 reported assaults in the same time frame in 2025. 

Other recent episodes of violence against law enforcement include another shooting near ICE's Prairieland, Texas, Detention Facility in July, where a police officer was shot in the neck.

The White House previously has called on Democrats to de-escalate language toward ICE amid opposition to the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda. 

For example, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., accused ICE of acting "like a terrorist force" in June, and later defended her comments in a CNN interview after the White House demanded an apology from the lawmaker. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue