DHS blames political rhetoric for surge in assaults on ICE agents after Charlie Kirk murder

EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday identified what it called dangerous political rhetoric targeting immigration enforcement in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination, warning that such language is fueling violence against officers.

"This hateful rhetoric is contributing to political violence in our country and a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against our brave ICE law enforcement," the department told Fox News Digital.

"Following the evil act of political violence in the country and two brutal assaults on our brave ICE law enforcement last week, we are once again calling on the media and the far left to stop the hateful rhetoric directed at President Trump, those who support him, and our brave DHS law enforcement," added Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said such "demonization" is inspiring violence nationwide:

NOEM SAYS ICE AGENTS ARE FACING '1000% INCREASE IN ASSAULTS'

"We have to turn down the temperature before someone else is killed," she said.

In examples provided to Fox News Digital, DHS cited the "evil act of political violence witnessed… last week" when Kirk was murdered in Utah, plus two incidents during attempted capture of immigration suspects that led to severe injuries to officers.

"DHS is calling on the media, leftist groups, and sanctuary politicians to end their demonizing DHS law enforcement," the department said.

In a set of examples provided to Fox News Digital of such inflammatory political rhetoric, the department led off with Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who told MSNBC earlier this month that immigration enforcement officers are akin to slave catchers.

"As someone who understands history, when I see ICE, I see slave patrols," Crockett said Saturday.

DHS also flagged Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s comments during a commencement speech at the University of Minnesota when he called ICE the "modern-day Gestapo" – a direct reference to the Geheime Staatspolizei who enforced authoritarian law in Nazi Germany.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has also been vocal in his criticisms of President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement operations, and DHS cited his recent remarks characterizing the U.S. as "essentially" becoming a country akin to Nazi Germany where people had to carry around "papers" to "prove [they] belong."

UNION BOSS COMPARES ICE TO AL PACINO MOBSTER AS MORE DEMS PILE ON IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

The department also condemned comments from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in June:

"I don’t know of any police department that routinely wears mask – We know that there are other groups that routinely wear masks. NSC-131 routinely wears masks," she said, referring to a Massachusetts-based "National Socialist Club" tied to neo-Nazism.

DHS also condemned House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for pledging to fight against Trump’s agenda "in the streets," suggesting it is fomenting violence.

It also cited Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., who was pictured in August screaming during a press availability that immigration enforcement is acting like the "S.S." (Nazi secret police) and "Gestapo."

"This is not Germany. That’s the SS and the Gestapo. This is the United States of America. Unmask yourselves," Larson shouted at an event in Newington.

Larson added it is a good time to "rise up," after federal immigration enforcement raided a car wash in the New England community.

Further cataloging physical violence against ICE and DHS officers, the department provided to Fox News Digital an accounting of the most egregious attacks, including a group of armed men who staked out a facility in Texas earlier this year.

A separate Texas incident cited involved a gunman opening fire at a Border Patrol annex in McAllen – near the Mexican border.

"The suspect was neutralized by law enforcement who acted heroically to stop the shooter before there was any loss of life. However, three were injured," the department said.

On Aug. 29, a woman in Maine allegedly tried to run over a federal agent with her car as he was making an arrest.

The department also cited several instances of suspects causing harm to officers or damage to property.