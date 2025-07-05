Texas police officer shot near ICE detention center as Trump officials promise zero tolerance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is taking a "zero tolerance" approach to attacks on law enforcement after a Texas police officer was shot outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center.

The message came after similar incidents in other cities amid backlash against President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement agency.

An Alvarado, Texas, police officer was shot Friday night near the Prairieland Detention Facility, authorities said.

DHS: ASSAULTS ON ICE NOW UP NEARLY 700% OVER SAME TIME LAST YEAR

"We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the [US Attorney offices] and our law enforcement partners," said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on X.

"The Department [of Justice] has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible," he added.

BLUE CITY JOINS LA CHAOS AS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS INJURE OFFICERS IN VIOLENT RIOTS

In Alvarado, a suburb of Fort Worth, several suspects were arrested after an officer with the Alvarado Police Department was shot at around 11 p.m. while responding to reports of a suspicious person, FOX Dallas reported.

When the officer tried making contact with the person, shots were fired and the officer was struck in the neck.

The officer was flown to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment and was later released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several armed suspects fled but were arrested with the help of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and other authorities, the news station reported.