'Time for a change': Ex-MLB star, GOP Senate candidate reveals top issues he will tackle in deep blue state

WASHINGTON D.C. - Republican Senate candidate and MLB legend Steve Garvey says that Californians are "tired" of the current statewide and national policies on inflation, crime, and the border - saying it's "time for a change" in Golden State politics as he competes for the long-held Democrat seat.

Garvey is up to bat in November to become the first Republican to serve in the California Senate since 1992 after defeating several Democrat challengers in the state's jungle primary in March.

While delivering batting tips to GOP lawmakers ahead of the annual congressional baseball game Wednesday, the former LA Dodgers first baseman told Fox News Digital that his campaign is gaining momentum.

"We're very proud of California for stepping up. It's a very narrow path," Garvey said during an interview at Nationals Stadium. "I think we've run a very good race. We've got a great team. We built momentum."

The baseball star, who played for the Dodgers and San Diego Padres, said that "it's time to have political courage."

"Political courage is standing up for what's right. Walking away from what's not. So I think it's time for a change in this country and that’s going to start in California," Garvey told Fox News Digital after swinging practice with Republican members of congress.

A recent PODS report on 2024 moving trends found that the "cost of living is approximately 50 percent higher in California than the national average," as residents are moving out of the blue state amid high prices.

"We're messaging common sense and compassion and consensus building. And, especially in California, people are tired of the economy. They're tired of crime in the streets. The border issue is just horrendous now," he said.

Garvey highlighted the border as a key issue in 2024 as migrants continue to pour into California through the state's southern border entrances.

"We need to get back to law and order on our borders," Garvey said, adding that he will be a "loud" advocate for more security as the illegal immigration crisis "has a direct influence on men and women in California."

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is competing for the California Senate seat, held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., before her passing, but Garvey says that the Democrat congressman "has failed the people of California."

Garvey said Wednesday's Republican versus Democrat congressional baseball game could "set the tone" for battles on the ballot in November.