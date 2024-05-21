Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Longtime House Republican who split with party on Jan 6 commission wins primary in deep red state

Simpson has represented the district since 1998

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Andrew Murray Fox News
Published
Thirteen-term Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, won the Republican primary in his re-election effort for Idaho's 2nd Congressional District.

Simpson has represented the district since the late 1990s, but his career in politics stretches back to when he served on the Blackfoot City Council in 1980.

The Republican has represented the Gem State in Congress for 13 consecutive terms, advancing Tuesday night to face Idaho Falls Democrat David Roth, who is unopposed, in the general election in November.

EMBATTLED TRUMP PROSECUTOR FIGHTS TO KEEP JOB AS GEORGIA AMONG FIVE STATES HOLDING ELECTIONS TUESDAY

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) (L) talks to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee)

Simpson's win comes after the lawmaker split with several members of his party in backing an investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and voting against a recount of the 2020 election results.

WEST COAST EXODUC DRIVES SUPRISING POLITICAL EFFECT IN RED STATE, AND IT'S NOT A LIBERAL SHIFT

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, speaks as the House Rules Committee meets to formulate a rule on the H.R.4502 appropriations bill on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Bill Clark)

The Republican went on to win his 2022 GOP primary with 55% of the vote.

Aubrie Spady is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

