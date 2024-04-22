New poll reveals voters prefer Trump on these key issues

Most voters prefer former President Donald Trump to handle their top issues over President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election, recent polling shows.

A new NBC News poll found that inflation is the number one issue for voters going into November — an issue that most respondents believe would be better handled by Trump than the current president.

When asked who they preferred to handle the issue of rising costs, the majority of respondents, 52%, said they prefer Trump to Biden.

Only 30% of likely voters said that they believe Biden is better at leading on the issue.

BIDEN TOUTS US ECONOMY IN BATTLEGROUND PENNSYLVANIA AMID PERSISTENT INFLATION

The survey also found that the crisis at the southern border is the second most important issue to voters, another area where Biden was found to trail Trump.

When asked about their opinion of the president's handling of immigration and the crisis at the border, a whopping 69% of respondents said they disapprove of Biden's handling of the crisis.

REPORTER SOUNDS ALARM ON ‘TROUBLING NUMBERS’ FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN IN LATEST POLL: ‘A CLEAR LIABILITY’

The NBC poll from April did not ask respondents their current view of Trump's handling of the immigration crisis, but an NBC survey from January revealed that 57% of respondents preferred the former president's handling of the issue at the border over only 22% who favored Biden.

The poll also found that if the election were held today, Trump bests Biden by 2-points, 46% to 44%.

The results are the most recent in a string of polling that shows voters are not only most worried about the border and rising costs, but that they trust Trump to be the best presidential candidate to handle the issues.

Recent Fox News statewide surveys in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin mirrored the results that Trump is the preferred candidate to handle the issues of immigration and the economy over Biden.

Additionally, a recent Axios/Ipsos survey found that 42% of Latino voters believe Trump is good for the economy, while only 20% could say the same about Biden. On the issue of immigration, 29% of Latino respondents gave Trump a positive rating, over 22% who preferred Biden.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The NBC poll was conducted from April 12 to 16, 2024 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.