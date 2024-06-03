Former Navy SEAL Ryan Zinke wins GOP Montana primary

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., has won the Republican primary against Mary Todd in the race to hold onto his Big Sky State seat in Montana's 1st Congressional District.

Zinke served as Secretary of the Interior under former President Trump for several years before launching a successful bid for Montana’s newly drawn district in the 2022 midterms.

Zinke won the 2022 midterm race against Democratic opponent Monica Tranel, who is running again for the seat in 2024 despite her loss last cycle.

The former Navy SEAL is a fifth-generation Montanan, serving 23 years in the military before entering politics to complete another mission of "upholding the Constitution and doing what is right for Montana and America."