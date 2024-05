Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Former President Trump is leading President Biden across seven states that could determine the results of the heated 2024 presidential contest.

A new Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey asking voters from key states who they would vote for in the upcoming presidential election found Trump is leading Biden 48% to 44% across the seven key swing states in play — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The poll also found individual state polling from states previously won by Biden in 2020 reveals Trump is now the candidate of choice.

Trump is up five points in Arizona, a state narrowly won by Biden in 2020, leading the Democratic president 49% to 44%.

The former president is also leading in Georgia, another state won by Biden in 2020. According to the survey, Trump is leading Biden in the Peach State by three points, 47% to 44%.

The poll also reported Trump holding a two-point lead in Pennsylvania, 48% to 46%, another state won by Biden in 2020.

Trump leads Wisconsin by one point, 47% to 46%. It's the fourth state Biden won in 2020 where the poll reported Trump has an edge just months before Election Day.

The poll also found Trump is up in North Carolina by seven points, 49% to 42%, while the rivals are tied in Nevada, both securing 47% of the vote.

Biden secured a lead in one state in the survey, Michigan, but only by one point, 46% to 45%.

The new results come amid Trump's hush money trial, where he has spent the last several weeks of his presidential campaign defending himself in a lower Manhattan courtroom.

The Bloomberg surveys were conducted online from May 7-13 with a margin of error of 3 percentage points in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The margin of error in Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin was plus or minus 4 percentage points, while Nevada had a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.