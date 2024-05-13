Expand / Collapse search
Vivek Ramaswamy to join Trump in Manhattan court on Tuesday

Ramaswamy has endorsed Trump and praised him even when he was vying for the GOP presidential nomination

John Yoo: This has been a disaster for the prosecution

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo discusses the prosecution's effort to 'rebuild' Michael Cohen's credibility for the jury on 'Your World.'

Vivek Ramaswamy, the multimillionaire former biotech executive and former presidential candidate, will join former President Donald Trump Tuesday in court. 

He will spend the entire day with Trump as the former president's criminal trial continues, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"The best proof that the Trump trial is a sham: if DJT had done the exact *opposite* of the alleged crime, they’d still be prosecuting him & have an even stronger case," Ramaswamy said in a statement. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

