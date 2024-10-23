Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Vice President Harris reportedly to give closing argument next week on National Mall in DC

Harris and Trump are locked in a margin-of-error race for the White House

By Andrew Murray , Paul Steinhauser , Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published
close
There is a ‘shift’ from Kamala Harris’ momentum over the summer, Democratic strategist says Video

There is a ‘shift’ from Kamala Harris’ momentum over the summer, Democratic strategist says

Former White House director of message planning Meghan Hays and Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt on Kamala Harris attempting to distance herself from Biden’s presidency as she tries to regain momentum two weeks before the election.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly planning to deliver her closing presidential campaign argument in an address next Tuesday.

And according to reporting from the Washington Post, that address will take place on the National Mall in the nation's capital. 

The publication pinned their reporting on people familiar with the planning of the speech and a permit application that they obtained.

WHAT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKING IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE SHOW

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Mich., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Mich., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The address would take place with one week until Election Day on November 5, with Harris and former President Trump locked in a margin-of-error battle in the race to succeed President Biden in the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the people familiar with the plans, Harris is expected to use the speech to contrast herself with Trump, portraying the former president as a threat to democracy. The Washington Post also reported that organizers requested space close to where Trump gave his Jan. 6 speech. 

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

More from Politics