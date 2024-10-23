Vice President Harris reportedly to give closing argument next week on National Mall in DC

Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly planning to deliver her closing presidential campaign argument in an address next Tuesday.

And according to reporting from the Washington Post, that address will take place on the National Mall in the nation's capital.

The publication pinned their reporting on people familiar with the planning of the speech and a permit application that they obtained.

WHAT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKING IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE SHOW

The address would take place with one week until Election Day on November 5, with Harris and former President Trump locked in a margin-of-error battle in the race to succeed President Biden in the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the people familiar with the plans, Harris is expected to use the speech to contrast herself with Trump, portraying the former president as a threat to democracy. The Washington Post also reported that organizers requested space close to where Trump gave his Jan. 6 speech.