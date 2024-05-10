Biden is caving to campus agitators in threatening to cut aid to Israel, senators say: 'All about November'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican senators believe President Biden's "disgraceful" warning to cut offensive aid to Israel during its conflict with Hamas was a political decision to appease "the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party" in November.

President Biden recently threatened to cut aid to America's ally Israel if the country invades Rafah, a city in the Gaza Strip.

"If they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities — that deal with that problem," the president told CNN Wednesday.

The decision comes after weeks of anti-Israel agitators causing chaos on college campuses across the nation, and lawmakers are connecting the two as the president seeks another term in the White House.

When asked about Biden's decision coming amid the anti-Israel riots, Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital "the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party is growing."

"I do think he caved to the folks on campus, who are calling for the death of Israel. And I think the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party is growing. And these are political decisions, trying to meddle in another country's elections," Schmitt said.

"You know, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden called for Benjamin Netanyahu to be ousted in the middle of a war, and now he's withholding arms that have been appropriated. It's really outrageous," he added. "And I think, again, it just sort of shows how desperate Joe Biden is to try to again appease these radicals in his party. He's willing to risk U.S.-Israel relations."

Biden has received bipartisan backlash for his recent comment about aid to Israel, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country "will stand alone" to defeat Hamas if necessary.

"Sadly, this administration has been the most anti-Israel administration we've ever seen," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital. "And right now, what do you see the Biden administration doing? They are simultaneously flooding cash to the Hamas terrorists while they're cutting off weapons to Israel. They're undermining our friend and ally Israel. It is disgraceful. And, yes, part of it is that today's Democrat Party is terrified of the radical left in the party, the extreme anti-Israel, antisemitic protesters we see at college campuses all across the country."

The senator added there is a "pro-Hamas wing" of the Democratic party.

When asked by Fox News Digital if the campus riots were linked to Biden's recent warning to Israel, Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C. said the two events are "absolutely" connected to Biden seeking another term.

Budd said Biden's warning to Israel was about the November election and Biden "collapsing in these swing states."

"I just got back from Israel this week, met with the prime minister. Met with many people here rather easily. They're wondering, ‘What the heck is the U.S. doing?’ This is all about November, Joe Biden. This is about Minnesota. This is about Michigan. He's collapsing in these swing states. And so he's trying to stitch this together, and it's completely off the rails.

"It's showing the world that you can't trust the U.S.," Budd added. "It's very frustrating, particularly when you're trying to get the eight U.S. hostages home and respect these families that have been waiting and waiting for over 200 days. This just demonstrates weakness and confusion to the world."

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., agreed Biden's statement was in response to the protests, saying, "I think he's caved to the college agitators. And just, in general, the Palestinian community. It just doesn't make sense to any of us. And that's why I encourage everybody to not listen to what he says. Watch what Joe Biden does. It makes no sense.

"I describe it as Biden's schizophrenic national security policies," he continued. "On the one hand, he says he wants to minimize casualties, public casualties. But, on the other hand, he keeps us from sending smart bombs. On the one hand, he says that he wants a minimum loss of life, that he wants the hostages released. But when he tells the world, 'We're not going to send any more weapons,' what is the message? Do they back out of the negotiations? So, everything that Joe Biden touches when it comes to national security just turns to mud."

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., filed articles of impeachment against Biden Friday for his threat against Israel, saying ahead of the move that "these are the same accusations made against President Trump, which resulted in his impeachment by Democrats. The same must happen for Joe Biden, which is why we’re drawing up articles of impeachment now."

